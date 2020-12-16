WINFIELD — Visitors to the Putnam County Courthouse over the past year have probably noticed the new commercial complex being built across the road.
A trendy farmhouse-style brick and wood façade, the new facility, owned by The Rivers, faces Winfield Road and has space for up to six businesses.
The very first tenants to open up shop in the new complex were Ron and Pam Crites and Todd and Tina Black, owners of Farmers Meats & Deli.
For Ron Crites, opening Farmers’ doors on Oct. 1 of this year was a dream come true.
“Having this market has been a dream of mine,” he explains. “It simply took some time for that dream to become a reality.”
It all started 21 years ago when Ron and his wife Pam, natives of Charleston and Dunbar, respectively, bought a farm. Located in Liberty, West Virginia, the farm had belonged to Ron’s grandparents and, thus, had sentimental value to him.
“We purchased a portion of the farm and named it Crites Hog Farm,” Ron recalls. “We began raising hogs within a year or two of moving there.”
It was a time of exciting new beginnings for Ron, Pam, and their two then school-age sons.
As the years passed, the Criteses realized that there was a demand in Putnam County for what they had on their farm: quality meat.
“We were raising and selling hogs to families both inside and outside of the county,” Ron recollects, “and those folks were telling us that it was the best pork that they had ever eaten.”
But, as the Criteses learned, many families were not financially able to purchase and store a large amount of meat at one time.
“Not all families have the space or the means to have a deep freezer in their home; purchasing a whole hog or half of a hog is not feasible for some folks,” Ron explains.
This fact resonated with his own growing desires to start a family business.
“We decided that we wanted to provide fresh meat to people on a larger scale, as in a fresh meat market,” Ron says.
But to make this dream a reality, though, Ron and Pam needed to find just the right partners.
Todd and Tina Black of Milton were acquaintances of Ron’s through work, and they were savvy entrepreneurs already, owning both A1 Towing & Auto Repair and Black’s Livestock.
“After we met the Blacks, we quickly learned that we both had interests in farming and in raising quality animals,” Ron recounts. “Todd raises hogs and cattle…the best beef you will ever eat, by the way.”
In other words, they were a match made in hog heaven.
After the two couples formed their LLC and drew up plans for their market, it took almost a year for the space at 12062 Winfield Road to be ready for them.
But, earlier this fall, Farmers Meats & Deli turned on the electric Open sign and invited the community in at last.
Inside, the shop is lined with coolers stocked with locally raised beef and pork from Black’s Livestock and Crites Hog Farm, prepared to order by in-house butcher Dave Thomas.
“Dave is our meat department manager. Todd is over livestock management. I am the store manager, and Pam is our administrator,” Ron says, adding, “It is truly a group endeavor.”
Since Farmers Meats & Deli has opened, the most popular items for sale have been the ribeye steaks, filet mignon, beef brisket and pork shoulder roasts.
In addition to quality, locally-raised meat, Farmers offers a variety of other food items as well. A shelf of all West Virginia-made products greets customers when they enter. Coolers harbor frozen fish, shrimp, pizzas, and fresh Amish butter, along with chicken salad, pimento cheese spread, potato salad and macaroni salad.
“We also sell fresh chicken, Amish & Boar’s Head deli meats and cheeses, bulk spices, candy, jams, jellies, salsas, pickles, meat rubs and sauces, and Terrapin Ridge sauces and dips,” Ron lists.
The Criteses and the Blacks have invested countless hours over the past few months into their fledgling business, so as to provide high-quality food to their community.
And the Putnam community has responded warmly to Farmers Meats & Deli.
“The positive reaction and support we have had so far has been tremendous,” Ron marvels. “Numerous customers report how satisfied they are with having access to great-tasting local products. By selling those here in Putnam County, we are helping our local farmers and crafters alike.”
He adds, “We are a small part of a huge demand in Putnam County. We need more small businesses to serve our close-knit communities.”
The business hours of Farmers Meats & Deli are 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday. For more information, check out the Farmers Meats & Deli Facebook page, email farmersmeatsdeli@outlook.com, or call 304-936-1092.