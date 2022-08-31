The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

WINFIELD — When Ella Frazier returned to Winfield High last week to start her junior year, she took with her memories of a very rewarding summer.

A summer in which she won Best of Show for her two 4-H projects at the Putnam County Fair. A summer in which she had the distinction of exhibiting at the West Virginia State Fair.

