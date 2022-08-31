WINFIELD — When Ella Frazier returned to Winfield High last week to start her junior year, she took with her memories of a very rewarding summer.
A summer in which she won Best of Show for her two 4-H projects at the Putnam County Fair. A summer in which she had the distinction of exhibiting at the West Virginia State Fair.
“When I found out that I had won for both projects at the county fair, I was thrilled,” Frazier said. “I had spent around three months working on my books and projects.”
Every year 4-H members have the opportunity to create and exhibit a project that ties into their own interests. The categories of projects are quite varied: Animal Science; Communications and Expressive Arts; Food and Nutrition; and Leadership, Personal Development and Volunteer Service, among others.
Frazier chose to complete and exhibit projects that reflected her own interests.
“These are subjects I am interested in, and they give me an opportunity to be creative,” the Fraziers Bottom native says.
One of the projects she created — and for which she received a perfect score at the county fair — was a silhouette of West Virginia that she had collaged with pictures of places, events and activities in the state.
Frazier likewise won Best of Show for her second project: a vase crafted out of plastic spoons.
While Best of Show is the top award to be granted (and is the only ranking that can send a 4-Her to the state fair), blue, red, and white ribbons are also awarded to exhibiters at the county level.
Rachael Neal, 4-H program coordinator for WVU Extension Service in Putnam County, explains: “Think of blue, red, and white as placings and the quality of the projects. Blue would be an excellent quality project, red a step down, and white below that.”
Each project on exhibit at the county fair is not judged as a stand-alone product; judges also take into consideration the project book and the guide completed by the 4-Her as well.
“4-H judges at the Putnam County Fair were fellow Extension professionals from across the state who were selected by Putnam County Extension employees,” Neal notes.
She adds, “Putnam County had over 105 exhibits, with these 4-Hers winning Best of Show: Aiden Carlson, Harleigh Dunlap, Abigail Haverty, Alyssa Hofmann, Levi Jordan, Benjamin Kidd, Nicholas McWhorter, Isabella Nunley, Emma Phelps, and Cole Rhodes.”
Frazier, of course, received two of the most-coveted awards.
“This is my second time getting Best of Class and having my projects sent to the state fair,” she says. “It’s such a privilege and a fun experience because you get to see something represented from each county in some way. The state fair is a way for the whole state to come together and make unforgettable memories.”
Frazier has made many unforgettable memories in her years in 4-H. As a child, she was in the Cloverbud program, which is a kind of precursor to 4-H. For the past nine years she has been a member of her local 4-H club, which is called the Evergreen Ridge Runners.
Today, Frazier is president of both the Evergreen Ridge Runners and the Putnam County 4-H Teen Leaders.
“I love being a part of 4-H because it is a community of people who share common interests that are harder to find outside of our clubs,” she says. “For those that do not know what 4-H is, it is an organization where we strive to ‘make the best better’ and where we ‘learn by doing,’ which helps us reach our full potential as citizens.”
4-H began back in 1902 in Clark County, Ohio, by a man named A.B. Graham. Graham formed his own agricultural-based youth program. In Minnesota that same year, students began meeting after school in clubs and participating in fairs.
The meetings, which became popular quickly, were not called 4-H clubs until 1912.
“The four Hs of 4-H are head, heart, hands, and health,” Frazier explains. “We pledge our pledge often where we vow to use the Hs in our clubs, community, country, and world.”
The symbol of 4-H is a clover pin with four Hs on the leaves.
Today 4-H is an institution, with around 6 million members and 3,500 4-H professionals. Many 4-Hers become 4-Hers for life, passing their love for the club down to their children and grandchildren.
4-H has molded many young people’s lives. People like Ella Frazier.
As Frazier leaves behind a summer that was made extra special thanks to 4-H and embraces a busy fall of dance team and youth group and FCA, she looks forward to a future that 4-H has in part prepared her for.
“4-H has given me so many experiences and opportunities that will help me be a better citizen,” she says. “I think people should join 4-H for the amazing opportunities that you will not get anywhere else.”
If your child would like to join Putnam County 4-H, call the Putnam County Extension Office at 304-586-0217.