WINFIELD, W.Va. — The National Board for Professional Teaching Standards recently announced its newest National Board Certified Teachers (NBCTs) for 2020. In West Virginia, 80 accomplished educators achieved this prestigious certification and renewal, including two from Putnam County.
Putnam County Schools’ newest NBCTs are Catherin Hutchinson, Hurricane Town Elementary second-grade teacher, and Jessica Shortridge, Mountain View Elementary second-grade teacher.
“We are so proud of all of our NBCTs,” Putnam County Schools stated in a news release. “Their hard work and commitment, in these toughest of times, have paid off and their students are the beneficiaries. Their dedication to accomplished teaching is inspiring for all.”
They join a growing community of board-certified teachers, with 63 NBCTs in Putnam County. Each has earned the profession’s highest mark of achievement through a rigorous, performance-based, peer-review process, which demonstrated their proven impact on student learning and achievement.
