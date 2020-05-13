WINFIELD — Alternative graduation dates have been announced for all four high schools in the Putnam County Schools district.
Buffalo High School will celebrate its graduates at 7 p.m. June 25 outside at the school’s football field.
Poca High School has scheduled its graduation ceremony for 7 p.m. June 26, also outside at the facility’s football field. Winfield High School’s commencement is set to occur at 7 p.m. June 27 at the Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center, and Hurricane High School’s ceremony will be at 7 p.m. June 29, also at the coliseum.
Further details about social distancing or guidelines for these ceremonies have not been released.