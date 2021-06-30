They say kids say the darndest things.
A Putnam County author knows a child who exemplifies that saying, and, fortunately, he is sharing her quips with the world in a new book.
“Conversations with a Two-Year-Old,” written by John Kincaid, relays real, humorous, heartwarming, and sometimes surprising conversations between a grandfather and his precocious, witty, and highly articulate 2-year-old granddaughter.
In the mid-1990s, Kincaid wrote a disconnected series of five books. “City Boy, Country Heart” recounted his experiences growing up in Fayette County, West Virginia. That was followed by “My Loop Creek Country Friends” and “Mountain Yarns,” books of fictional short stories about the mountains. Then along came “What I (Should Have) Learned in Sunday School” (Biblical, non-fiction) and “One Dreaded Christmas Eve,” a collection of original Christmas stories.
All of these are out of print, and Kincaid thought his days as a book writer were finished decades ago.
And then along came Yaya.
She is the youngest of 11 grandchildren by some 10 years. She began to speak — in whole sentences and with nearly perfect grammar — before the age of 2. Her conversations and pronouncements proved to be surprising, witty, and revealing of a very independent mind. Kincaid started posting some of their conversations on Facebook. After a while, several people told him that he should write a book. So, he did.
“Beyond its superficial humor is woven a theme celebrating the miracle of language and the mystery of emerging personality and relationships expressed through language,” according to a news release about the book, which is being published by McClain Printing, Parsons, West Virginia.
Kincaid grew up in Fayette County, living, quite appropriately, in Kincaid, West Virginia. His family has lived in West Virginia since the early 1800s. His great-great-great grandparents lived for a time in a hollow sycamore tree near Gauley Bridge, and his great-great grandfather was born in that tree. He currently lives in Putnam County with his wife Janie and daughter Kim. His three other children live in the area. He is a retired IT specialist with a degree in math and physics and a master’s degree from Trinity Seminary.
Kincaid will sign copies of “Conversations with a Two-Year-Old” from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. on July 17 at Tamarack in Beckley, West Virginia, and from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. on July 24 at The Artisan Market in Ripley, West Virginia.
The book is available for purchase at various locations in Putnam, Mason and Fayette counties. Or you can email Conversationwithtwo@gmail.com for purchasing options. “Conversation” is singular.