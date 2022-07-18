Putnam County resident Megan Humphreys has enjoyed creative writing since she was a child.
“I’ve kept a journal for as long as I can remember, and I used to write little short stories for my sixth grade English teacher,” Humphreys recalls.
A surgical technologist in the trauma center at CAMC General, Humphreys still fills notebooks with story ideas in her spare time.
One particular story idea really took root in her mind, and she couldn’t rest until she got it down on paper.
“I sat down with the idea and it just took off from there,” she says. “I really wasn’t sure if it would ever actually turn into a book or not, but the ideas for the story just kept coming, so I kept writing.”
And writing.
For a year and a half, Humphreys — a ghost-story enthusiast — devoted herself to creating the fictional world of Whitmore Manor.
In "The Whitmore," the main character Lydia and her husband repair to Whitmore Manor in New England to salvage their marriage. What the couple discovers is that the creepy Whitmore is not conducive to repairing their marriage or for ensuring Lydia’s fragile mental health.
“My book is told from the first-person perspective of Lydia, and I feel like a lot of readers will be able to identify with or at least sympathize with her,” Humphreys says. “Anyone who enjoys thrillers, ghost stories, a little mystery, a little toxic romance, a little tragedy…there’s really something for everyone in this book.”
Writing her first novel was an arduous process for Humphreys, to say the least.
“I love to write and always have, but the process was frustrating at times,” Humphreys admits. “Some days I would sit down with 5,000 words worth of ideas and knock out a couple of chapters with no problem. Other days, I would sit and stare at my blinking cursor on the screen, struggling to figure out where to even begin the next scene.”
She continues, “The most important thing for me was to keep at it. I couldn’t let those not-so-productive days discourage me. It’s really hard to keep in mind also that the first draft is going to be rough.”
After spending a year-and-a-half writing the book, it was time to revise.
“I spent another subsequent year revising and editing,” the mother of one says. “Editing was honestly the most challenging part of the process. You want so badly for it to be perfect right away.”
Humphreys’ life saver was the editor she hired to help with that part of the process.
“I hired a professional editor when I decided I was going to self-publish and she was fantastic,” Humphreys enthuses. “I highly recommend doing this because I read through my own book at least six times before hiring her, and there were still things I missed. When it’s all in your head and you know the story, your brain kind of just fills in the gaps. She gave me a lot of good feedback and pointed out some things that didn’t quite match up in the story.”
Humphreys’ favorite part of the process was when she could finally click the “publish your paperback” button -- which is an actual thing if you self-publish through Kindle Direct Publishing, like Humphreys did.
As a self-published author, Humphreys found that the burden of promoting and advertising her work rested solely on her.
“I don’t have a big team out there working on advertising for me,” she says. “I do all of my own promotion and I have had an overwhelming amount of support from my family, friends, and co-workers. It has been so fantastic to see the outpouring of love for a local author.”
Last month, Humphreys hosted a book launch party and was delighted to see her first novel in the hands of so many attendees.
“The book launch party was packed,” she says. “I sold out all the books I had brought to sell, which was around 65. There was live music and tons of people.”
While Humphreys is not quite ready to quit her day job, it is a dream of hers to become a full-time writer eventually.
“I definitely have more books in the works, although not necessarily a sequel as of right now,” she says. “I really like how 'The Whitmore' turned out and I’m getting a lot of positive feedback about it, so I’ll likely stick with a similar genre in the future.”
She adds, “Hopefully, this is just the beginning for me! Publishing a book has been a dream come true.”
A dream that started way-back-when with journals, short stories and story idea notebooks.
If you would like to purchase Megan Humphreys’ book 'The Whitmore,' it is available on Amazon in both paperback and Kindle. Fans of Humphreys can follow her on Facebook and Instagram at @megan_deeanne.