Earlier this year, Putnam County resident and author John Kincaid released a book entitled “Conversations With a Two-Year-Old,” which celebrated the miracles of language and personality through vignettes about his granddaughter.
This time around, his new book, “Conversations with a Married Woman,” looks at the humorous side of “becoming one.”
As the back cover reads, “Been looking for advice on marriage? Well, you will not find it here. Trying to better understand the opposite sex? This book will not help with that, either. But if you are looking to be amused and entertained as ‘two become one’ in marriage, you are holding that book in your hand. This is a somewhat tongue-in-cheek story of a guy who discovered the best advice he could ever find about his wife came from conversations he had with a married woman.”
Kincaid grew up in Fayette County, living, quite appropriately, in Kincaid, West Virginia. His family has lived in West Virginia since the early 1800s. His great-great-great grandparents lived for a time in a hollow sycamore tree near Gauley Bridge, and his great-great grandfather was born in that tree. He currently lives in Putnam County with his wife Janie and daughter Kim. His three other children live in the area. He is a retired IT specialist with a degree in math and physics and a master’s degree from Trinity Seminary.
“Conversations With a Married Woman” is not yet available in stores, but it can be ordered via Paypal. Send $12 and mailing address to Conversationwithtwo@gmail.com or email this address for other ordering options. The “Conversations With a Two-Year-Old” book is $10.
Kincaid will sign books from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Nov. 13 at The West Virginia Artesian Market in Ripley; from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Nov. 20 at Teays Valley Church of God; and on Dec. 4 at Tamarack.
