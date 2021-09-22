MILTON — Putnam County Bank has officially opened its new branch office in Milton.
Last week, the Huntington Regional Chamber of Commerce hosted a ribbon cutting ceremony for the branch at 500 East Main Street in the front of Perry Morris Square.
John Wilson, president and chief executive officer of Putnam County Bank, said opening the office in Milton is a logical expansion for the bank.
“It will allow us to better serve its existing customers in Milton and surrounding communities and attract new customers,” he said.
The office will be staffed with five employees, including manager Kelly Shaw and loan officer Margie White.
“A key part of the new office is the designation of its conference room in honor of Boyd L. Meadows, a former bank director and renowned community leader,” Wilson added.
Wilson said the office will operate as a full service facility with new accounts and lending services available.
Lobby hours are 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday. Drive-in hours are 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Wednesday and Friday; from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Thursday; and from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday.
Putnam County Bank is headquartered in Hurricane, West Virginia, and originally organized in October 1901.
Putnam County Bank is a wholly owned subsidiary of Putnam Bancshares Inc., which is regulated by the West Virginia Division of Banking and the Federal Reserve System. Formed in 1985, Putnam Bancshares owns 100% of the shares of Putnam County Bank and a controlling interest in a title insurance company, Putnam County Title Insurance Company. The directors of Putnam Bancshares serve as directors of Putnam County Bank.
Fred Pace is the business reporter for The Herald-Dispatch.
Fred has been in the newspaper industry for 30+ years. He continues to be excited to bring readers news that only comes thru local journalism.
“Being able to share the passion felt by entrepreneurs in our community with readers is exciting,” he said.
