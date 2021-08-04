WINFIELD — With the recent approval of the excess levy by Putnam County voters, the Putnam County Board of Education has opted to provide additional dental and vision incentives to current Putnam County Schools employees and retirees.
“The Board of Education members and the superintendent value our employees, both past and present. We appreciate the efforts of our current employees and take great pride in the tradition and foundation our retired employees established,” Board President Rob Cunningham said in a news release. “We revere our rich history for excellence as we look to the future with excitement and anticipation of the continued success of our school system.”
During the June 21 meeting, the board approved an increase of dental and vision benefits affecting the 2021-2022 school year for all current employees and retirees meeting the qualifications.
Additionally, each employee who completes the last 15 full, consecutive years of employment in a regularly scheduled position working a minimum of 17.5 hours per week immediately prior to their retirement from PCS will receive supplemental dental and optical insurance benefits. This same benefit will also be provided for current retirees who meet the same criteria. This supplemental benefit is the same dental and optical insurance benefit all present employees are offered. The coverage for retirees began July 1 and shall be consistent with the coverage (single or family) that the employee has or had at the time of retirement.
“The decision to offer this benefit to our retirees is in recognition of the outstanding school system our current retirees created and a show of appreciation for the continued support our retirees provide to our current employees through mentoring and continued support of the improvement of our school system,” Cunningham said. “This additional incentive will also provide PCS a competitive advantage with the recruitment of high-quality employees and with the retention of our most experienced employees.
“Hopefully, this supplemental insurance payment and additional benefits for current employees will entice our most skilled and dedicated employees to maintain employment with PCS throughout their careers,” Cunningham continued. “Also, this supplemental insurance benefit imparts upon our retirees the well-deserved recognition for their efforts in shaping PCS into one of the best, if not the best, school system in West Virginia.”
