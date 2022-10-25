The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Putnam County 4-H hosted a well-attended open house on Oct. 9 during National 4-H Week to allow potential new members to learn about the local clubs.

 Submitted photo

WINFIELD — When Putnam County 4-H celebrated National 4-H Week earlier this month, they both honored the past and looked to the future.

During the week of Oct. 2 through 8, local 4-Hers celebrated what they have achieved over the past year and promoted their organization to potential members and the community at-large.

