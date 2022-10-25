WINFIELD — When Putnam County 4-H celebrated National 4-H Week earlier this month, they both honored the past and looked to the future.
During the week of Oct. 2 through 8, local 4-Hers celebrated what they have achieved over the past year and promoted their organization to potential members and the community at-large.
This celebration of National 4-H week has been ongoing in Putnam County and around the country for a long time.
According to the National 4-H History Preservation Program (www.4-hhistorypreservation.com), 4-H week was first mentioned in writing in 1926, when then-Minnesota governor Theodore Christianson declared a “Club Week.”
During World War II, 4-H regularly observed not one, but two, special weeks during the year to recognize and promote 4-H: “National 4-H Mobilization Week” in April and “National 4-H Achievement Week” in November. Those weeks provided special times for 4-H to celebrate achievements, recruit new members nationwide, and support the U.S. at war.
After the war, those two weeks were reduced to a one-week celebration and, in 1968, National 4-H Week was officially established during the first week of October.
Rachael Neal, 4-H Youth Development Agent in Putnam County, has dedicated much of her life to 4-H, both as a child and as an adult. She says National 4-H Week has always held a special place in her heart. In her role, Neal organizes many of the events that take place in Putnam County during National 4-H Week.
“Putnam County Extension hosts multiple events throughout National 4-H week for promotion and for the fun of members,” she explains.
During the recent celebration, Neal coordinated and oversaw a variety of activities for 4-Hers.
One of the activities was a pumpkin-decorating contest that awarded gift cards to the winners.
“The pumpkin-decorating contest was a county-wide contest open to any 4-Her of any age,” Neal says. “There were no true rules for the pumpkins that kids submitted…just whichever pumpkin was the best, won. The contest concluded on Oct. 23, and two judges evaluated the entries.”
There was also a People’s Choice Award, which was based on how many “likes” the pumpkin received on Facebook.
“We love to give our 4-Hers opportunities to participate in a variety of fun activities,” Neal says.
Another opportunity was a social media contest in which 4-Hers responded to a variety of photo prompts.
“The county sponsored a contest on Facebook in which 4-Hers used the hashtag “#Putnamwv4h” to enter and had to complete five out of the seven prompts we posted,” Neal explains. “We had Selfie Sunday, Momentous Monday, Transformation Tuesday, Wise Wednesday, Thoughtful Thursday, Friendly Friday, and Service Saturday.”
Participants in the contest who completed five of the seven prompts were entered into a drawing for a gift card. The Wilson family of Hurricane won the social media contest.
Some of the contests during National 4-H Week were geared toward specific ages. For example, a simple coloring contest was offered for ages 5-8.
Adult 4-H leaders were not the only ones getting to create these contests.
“The Putnam County 4-H Teen Leaders developed an at-home scavenger hunt for their fellow 4-Hers,” Neal says. “Whoever completed the scavenger hunt and brought the items into the Extension Office first received a gift card. Amelia Wriston won that prize.”
Neal adds, “All gift cards that were awarded as prizes during National 4-H Week were provided by the Putnam County 4-H Leaders Association.”
Contests were not the only events scheduled for National 4-H Week in Putnam County.
On Wednesday, Oct. 5, Putnam County 4-H students and volunteers wore green clothing.
“Wearing green on October 5 was not a national thing but a Putnam County event,” Neal explains. “Green and white are the international 4-H colors. We wanted to bring more awareness about 4-H to our local schools.”
This desire of Neal and other leaders to raise awareness locally about the organization led to an open-house event on Oct. 9.
“After the conclusion of National 4-H Week, a 4-H Open House was held to allow anyone interested in 4-H to come in and meet club leaders and extension staff,” Neal says. “It was a huge success with a turnout of over 120 people.”
While parents of potential new members asked questions and met staffers, the children enjoyed the pumpkin-decorating station and the STEM activity that were provided.
Neal deems this year’s National 4-H Week a success in Putnam County as the organization celebrated its past achievements while spreading the word to future members.
If your child would like to join Putnam County 4-H, call the Putnam County Extension Office at 304-586-0217.