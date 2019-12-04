The following property transfers worth $75,000 or more were recorded Putnam County between Nov. 21 and 27, 2019:
Dolly D. Glenn to Danelle D. Brock. Lots, Hurricane, $94,000.
Real Estate Pros LLC to Justin Persinger. Lot, Curry District, $260,000.
William D. and Judy P. Henard to Bryan M. and Stephanie Cantrell. Lot, Curry District, $400,000.
James W. and Debbie M. Martin to Allen S. Tanner, Shelly M. Tanner and Carolyn J. Eagle. Lot, Scott District, $218,000.
Dennis Adam Criss to Julia M. Doolittle and Bryce A. Boggs. Lot, Scott District, $140,000.
WV Trustee Services LLC, Glen and Mary Davis to U.S. Bank National Association. Lot, Curry District, $90,900.
Jason and Elizabeth Hayes to Srinivasa Murthy Matam and Suseela Matam. Lot, Scott District, $357,000.
Linda F. Holliday and Sandra R. Elswick to Thomas and Connie Kennedy. Lot, Scott District, $171,085.
Bruce E. and Kimberly A. Cook to Gregory and Marla Lipari. Lot, Scott District, $382,400.
George S. and Georganna Grigsby to Edgar Allen and Sue Ann Painter. Lot, Scott District, $379,900.
Brian N. Workman to Brent K. Rich. Lot, Hurricane, $185,000.
Tiffany Joy Jenkins to Brian McClanahan Jr. Lot, Hurricane, $83,000.
Alta V. Davis and Charles W. McDaniel Jr. to Lewis Clay III and Linda Sue Duncan. Lot, Winfield, $229,900.
Kenneth N. and Janet R. Clark to Jerome L. and Kathryn J. Chadwell. Lot, Scott District, $510,000.
The following people filed for marriage licenses in Putnam County between Nov. 21 and 27, 2019:
Derek Landon Ramsey, 27, of Hurricane and Cheyenne Dakota Witt, 28, of Hindman, Kentucky
Joshua Brent Dunlap, 36, and Pannaphat Loakhajorn, 27, both of Hurricane
Chad Michael Fife, 42, and Wendy Jean Mann, 41, both of Hurricane
The Putnam County divorces were unavailable between Nov. 21 and 27.