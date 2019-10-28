The following people filed for marriage licenses in Putnam County between Oct. 17-24, 2019:
Mikki Rene Reed, 32, and Erica Melissa Forbes, 47, both of Hurricane
Timothy Scott Henline, 27, and Cassandra Lyn Ice, 24, both of Hurricane
Kayle Lynn Teunis, 29, and Kimberly Nicole Robinson, 31, both of Hurricane
Garrett Lee Payne, 25, and Christy Lynn Pape, 28, both of Winfield
Jon Tyler Runion, 24, and Brittany Loren Ford, 24, both of Hurricane
Eric Matthew Boggess, 28, of Buffalo, and Wendy Nicole Justice, 28, of Fraziers Bottom
Divorces for Putnam County were not available.
The following property transfers worth $75,000 or more were recorded Putnam County between Oct. 17 and 24, 2019:
Bettie Gilson to Karin Lynn Creech, Rosie Marie Lett, Peter Kerry Lett and John Barry Lett. Lot, Union District, $165,000.
Amie Harper Dixon to Jacob T. Pralley. Lot, Hurricane, $143,500.
Vanderbilt Mortgage and Finance Inc. to Cody A. Carnefix and Sarah K. Moles. Lot, Union District, $124,900.
Bryan M. and Stephanie Cantrell to Jeffrey R. and Kelly Ann Fulks. Lot, Scott District, $390,000.
Rodney D. and Barbara S. Cavender to Adam Paul and Ashley Dawn Midkiff. Lot, Scott District, $265,000.
Joan Milligan Ellingwood to Timothy Wayne Clendenen. Lot, Scott District, $228,000.
William H. an Mary Grassell to Kevin R. and Sarah E. Cole. Lot, Teays Valley, $210,000.
Ellison Cooper Properties LLC to John R. Stover. Lot, Red House, $89,300.
Jeffrey Lee and Mary D. Pierce to Kelly W. Ellison and Kalyn B. Costello. Lot, Nitro, $83,000.
Thomas Jason Rhodes and Stacey E. Clayton to Jason Anthony and Elizabeth Stiltner. Lot, Nitro, $120,000.
Virgil Gary Koon Jr. to Mary Leigh Blankenship. Lot, Scott District, $235,000.
Kathy Ann Crouch to Kaci M. Lawrence. Lot, Scott District, $101,500.
Christopher W. Dosier and Sommer R. Thomas to Stacy R. Warren and Michael A. Mullins. Lot, Scott District, $299,500.
Paul E. and Lois J. Rhodes to Larry and Melissa G. Burns. Lot, Scott District, $220,000.
Seneca Trustees Inc. and Kimberly S. and Stephen C. Sluss to U.S. Bank. Lot, Scott District, $105,177.69.
Ray G. Burke Jr., Rodman Lowe and Caroll Hutton to Katelyn E. Farr. Lot, Scott District, $181,500.
Michael Conrad Anderson to Natalie M. Harris and Samuel L. and Judith A. Pauley. Lots, Scott District, $94,000.
Kimberly J. Miller to Amy L. Ellis. Lot, Curry District, $125,000.
Nadine L. Harrison to Montana D. Stewart. Lot, Poca, $75,900.
Whirlwind Storage Hurricane LLC to Staylock Storage Acquisition I LLC. Lot, Teays Valley, $3,145,000.
David Delord and Doris Ann Horst to Perry Estep and Alexander Estep. Lots, Poca, $160,000.