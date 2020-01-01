The following people filed for marriage licenses in Putnam County between Dec. 19 and 26, 2019:
Gary Michael Yowell, 66, and Katherine Kay Kouns, 58, both of Hurricane.
Michael Shawn Patton, 48, of Hometown and Katrinka Lenora Stewart, 47, of Staffordsville, Kentucky.
James Russell Eminger, 28, of Hurricane and Haley Nichole Ryan, 24, of Charleston.
The following property transfers worth $75,000 or more were recorded in Putnam County between Dec. 19 and 26, 2019:
James P. Raynes, Sandra K. Short, Paul and Angela Dawn Rippetoe to Brandon Schmader and Angela Dawn Rippetoe. Lot, Scott District, $140,000.
Jamie Bennett and Anna Wierzbicki to Andrew Hadley. Lot, Scott District, $218,000.
Katherine N. Sisk to Stephanie R. Nauman. Lot, Scott District, $167,500.
Woodland Designs Inc. to Bodie L. Johnson and Chelse Jobe. Lot, Teays Valley, $264,500.
Marc B. Lazeby, Stacy Allen and Connie L. Holstein to Vanderbilt Mortgage and Finance Inc. Lot, Scott District, $91,535.
Selby James Property Holdings LLC to Michael and Lynda Greenleaf. Lot, Teays Valley, $335,000.
Harry Patrick Wallace to The Chapel. Lots, Scott District, $250,000.