The following property transfers worth $75,000 or more were recorded Putnam County between Jan. 30-Feb. 6, 2020:
Jeffrey T. and Karen T. Huffman to Maddison A. Bostick. Lots, Scott District, $109,000.
Kimberly Ellis to Nicholas Don and Tracy Ann Smith. Lot, Scott District, $250,000.
Susan A. Pauley to Andrew K. Ellington. Lot, Curry District, $135,000.
Glen and Myra Withrow to John E. and Debra Robison Thurman. Lot, Scott District, $265,000.
Maria A. Dillinger to R&$ Ventures LLC. Lot, Buffalo, $155,000.
4667 LLC to AB Contracting Inc. Lot, Scott District, $474,600.
Ty W. Barker to Charles L. Faulkner and Lorri A. Davidson. Lot, Curry District, $89,000.
Alexander and Perry Estep to Brandon S. and Lillian E. Eskew. Lot, Poca, $144,500.
Gordon H. Watkins to James W. and Crystal D. Connard. Lot, Hurricane, $285,000.
Sally Rae Summers to Clarence Jr. and Anna Cox. Lot, Teays Valley, $260,000.
The following people filed for marriage licenses in Putnam County between Jan. 30-Feb. 6, 2020:
Jason Lee Elliott, 42, and Melissa Dawn Parsons, 42, both of Poca.
David Allen Spurlock, 53, and Cheryl Lynn Triplett, 48, both of Cross Lanes.
Spencer Tyler Perry, 25, of Columbus, Ohio, and Brittany Joy Goode, 26, of Winfield.
The Putnam County Divorces were unavailable between Jan. 30-Feb. 6, 2020.