The following property transfers worth $75,000 or more were recorded Putnam County between Feb. 6-13, 2020:
Jill Suzanne Halstead and Boyce R. Wade to Carolyn F. Ross. Curry District, $175,000.
Chad A. and Sarah B. Lett to Casey B. Coleman. Lot, Poca, $190,000.
Brandon T. and Heather N. Nester to Jonathan and Rachel Jeanne Powell. Lot, Hurricane, $114,000.
Brandon L. and Candace N. Scarberry to Aaron Try Lyons. Lot, Union District, $90,000.
Maged Andraous and Sandra Soliman to John Dwain and Kristie Darnell Ball. Lot, Scott District, $295,000.
The following people filed for marriage licenses in Putnam County between Feb. 6-13, 2020:
Joshua Richard Huggins, 34, and Andrea Nichol Scott, 35, both of Dunbar.
Teddy Allen Paitsel, 60, and Carole Sue Workman, 70, both of Hurricane.
Tony Lee Johnston, 37, and Madison Jade Ragalyi, 33, both of Hurricane.
John Wesley Edwards II, 36, and Kimberly Ann McCallister, 35, both of Hurricane.
The Putnam County divorce filings were unavailable between Feb. 6-13, 2020.