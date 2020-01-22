The following property transfers worth $75,000 or more were recorded Putnam County between Jan. 9-16, 2020:
Phyllis W. Isley to William Jesse and Anna L. Ventura. Lot, Scott District, $220,000.
Jody W. and Shannon R. Fisher to Micah L. and Candace D. Moles. Lot, Winfield, $379,500.
Eric S. Embree and William H. Gregory to Putnam County Bank. Lots, Scott District, $150,000.
Kelli B. Harrah to Richard A. and Julia E. Buck. Lot, Scott District, $145,000.
WV Trustee Services LLC and Matthew Brent Payne to AM Investments LLC. Lot, Scott District, $86,000.
Joseph A.L. and Leann R. Lambert to Matthew P. and Sunny Martin. Lots, Teays Valley, $560,000.
Chad M. Fife to Christopher Boord. Lot, Scott District, $229,000.
Beverly S. Alford to Jarrod Bostic. Lots, Hurricane, $120,000.
Aaron M. Martinez to Melissa D. Harold. Lot, Winfield, $157,000.
Trademark Investments LLC to Cristina Haynes. Lot, Eleanor, $195,000.
Scott W. Linville to Joseph A. and Dana L. Casto. Lot, Eleanor, $110,000.
Shari A. Smith to Kenneth L. III and Kaylee Marie Livingston. Lot, Curry District, $130,000.
Linda D. Boykin, Edwin Boykin, Jerry L. Easter and James A. Boykin to James R. Green Jr. Lots, Curry District, $87,000.
National Residential Nominee Services Inc. to Cuong Pham and Brittany Harvey Sumpter. Lot, Scott District, $300,000.
Harold K. and Cheryl Martin to Chad M. Fife and Wendy J. Grant Mann. Lot, Hurricane, $433,000.
The following people filed for marriage licenses in Putnam County between Jan. 9-16, 2020:
Ezekiel Paul Goodwin, 32, and Vanessa Gail Nutter, 30, both of Hurricane.
Chapman Edward Dillon Jr., 73, and Odelia Darlene Woods, 64, both of Hurricane.
James Gregory Harper, 30, and Danielle Ann Davis, 25, both of Poca.
The Putnam County Divorces were unavailable between Jan. 9-16, 2020.