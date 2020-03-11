Marriages
The following people filed for marriage licenses in Putnam County between Feb. 27 and March 5, 2020: Joshua Steven Pickens, 28, and Brittany Elizabeth Ball, 27, both of Hurricane. Jeremiah Chad Siders, 28, and Kelly Elizabeth McKinney, 28, both of Hurricane. William Tod Schuermeyer, 47, and Deborah Lee Carroll, 45, both of Hurricane.
Divorces
The following people filed for divorce in Putnam County between Feb. 27 and March 5, 2020: Adrianna Victoria Johnson from Christina Mae Johnson. Charles Earnest Craft from Crystal Lee Craft. Leanna Faye Hudnall from Thomas Allen Adkins II. Jill Kathleen Lowe from Christopher Todd Lowe. Katharine L. Paxton from Gary Lee Morrison. Denise Nicole Ratley from Jimmy Joe Ratley. Travis Collias from Megan Marie Collias. Chloe Elizabeth Watson from Wil Edward Watson. Tyffany Elise Moore from Nicholas Ryan Moore. Tracee Lynn Richardson from Terry Eugene Richardson. Haley Ann Brogan from Timothy Clayton Brogan. Sarah Rebekah John from Billy Ray Johnson.
Property transfers
The following property transfers worth $75,000 or more were recorded Putnam County between Feb. 27 and March 5, 2020: Robert L. and Beverly A. Duff to Walter D. and Kimberly R. Taylor. Lots, Poca, $173,250. William C. and Nichole L. Jones to Kevin M. and Taylor E. Bryson. Lot, Poca, $175,000. Claudia Jo and James E. Hacket Jr. to Robert J. and Dona M. Grey. Lot, Union District, $105,000. Amador M. Martinez to Sharon M. Martin and Kimberly D. Bias. Lot, Nitro, $125,000. Matthew Ryan and Ashley Maria Wood to Jose D. Ventura. Lot, Hurricane, $154,900. Daniel J. and Amanda F. Williamson to John Floyd Jr. and Carmen Michelle Hamilton. Lot, Scott District, $193,185. Robert E. and Linda S. Brown to Daniel J. and Amanda Williamson. Lot, Scott District, $195,000. Robert K. and Roberta J. Shaver to John Weston Tardy and Ariel Dawn Meeks. Lot, Scott District, $415,000. Beverly A. Westfall to Darrick L. Myles. Lot, Eleanor, $170,750. Jerry M. and Mary J. Arbaugh to Christopher A. and Cheryl L. Casto. Lot, Union District, $85,000. Cobblestone Subdivision LLC to Tarr Holdings LLC. Lot, Scott District, $85,000. Cobblestone Subdivision LLC to Mark Allen Bradbury. Lot, Scott District, $81,000. Tyler S. and Taylor B. Shamblin to Scott M. Clark. Lot, Winfield, $182,500. Amanda Kathryn and Cole Allen Devey to Ashley N. and Christopher D. Johnson. Lot, Teays Valley, $357,500. Roy L. Mallory III, Linda K. Mallory and Roy Mallory IV to Carl Kemal Burgazli. Lot, Scott District, $192,000. Kimberly Lynn Patterson to Jansen M. and Emiliea G. Arnold. Lot, Teays Valley, $325,000.
