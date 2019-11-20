The following property transfers worth $75,000 or more were recorded Putnam County between Nov. 7 and 14:
Mary Alice Schmidt to Christopher D. and Tracie L. Deweese. Lots, Union District, $457,000.
Sheila J. Mooney to Kyle and Taylor Morgan Hartleben. Lot, Scott District, $219,000.
Timothy E. Bias to Scott M. and Kellie Webb. Lot, Eleanor, $214,000.
Christopher R. and Kristen E. Shinault to Robert S. Horton II. Lot, Scott District, $215,000.
Devonne Parsons to Nicholas and Brittany J. Briscoe. Lot, Eleanor, $137,000.
WV Property LLC to Alisa Cole. Lot, Poca, $110,000.
Michael S. and Tammy Baker to Paul Edward and Sarah Marie Jackson. Lot, Teays Valley, $550,000.
Rebecca A. Pauley to Jennifer Gayle Gill and Samuel Lee Dunbar. Lot, Nitro, $114,000.
Charles R. Winter to Donny M. Lancaster. Lot, Poca, $80,000.
L. Franklin and Julie L. Edwards to Raymond D. Jr. and Margaret E. Dallape. Lots, Curry District, $500,000.
L. Franklin Edward to Raymond D. Jr. and Margaret E. Dallape. Lot, Curry District, $100,000.
Christopher Philip Guild to Samuel R. and Emily L. Jones. Lot, Winfield, $268,317.
Ricky L. and Lisa K. Leach to John M.L. and Tammy L. Pierce. Lot, Teays Valley, $259,900.
Joel T. Scarlato to Erika L. and Jonathan Ray. Lots, Curry District, $182,000.
Drew R. Kesler and Hanna L. Fryer to Melissa A. and Robert T. Sanders II. Lot, Hurricane, $242,000.
James A. King to Austin L. and Savana N. King. Lots, Union District, $100,000.
Michael B. Stevens to Michael and Regina Lewis. Lot, Scott District, $75,800.
Nancy J. Lovell to Bradley Ray Creamer. Lot, Hurricane, $173,500.
Robert F. Jr. and Tonya L. VanFossen to Alex and Madison Sandoro. Lot, Scott District, $193,500.
The following people filed for marriage licenses in Putnam County between Nov. 7 and 14:
Fred Michael Frye, 36, and Erica Rene Jordan, 36, both of Scott Depot
The Putnam County divorces were unavailable between Nov. 7 and 14.