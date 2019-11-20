The following property transfers worth $75,000 or more were recorded Putnam County between Nov. 7 and 14:

Mary Alice Schmidt to Christopher D. and Tracie L. Deweese. Lots, Union District, $457,000.

Sheila J. Mooney to Kyle and Taylor Morgan Hartleben. Lot, Scott District, $219,000.

Timothy E. Bias to Scott M. and Kellie Webb. Lot, Eleanor, $214,000.

Christopher R. and Kristen E. Shinault to Robert S. Horton II. Lot, Scott District, $215,000.

Devonne Parsons to Nicholas and Brittany J. Briscoe. Lot, Eleanor, $137,000.

WV Property LLC to Alisa Cole. Lot, Poca, $110,000.

Michael S. and Tammy Baker to Paul Edward and Sarah Marie Jackson. Lot, Teays Valley, $550,000.

Rebecca A. Pauley to Jennifer Gayle Gill and Samuel Lee Dunbar. Lot, Nitro, $114,000.

Charles R. Winter to Donny M. Lancaster. Lot, Poca, $80,000.

L. Franklin and Julie L. Edwards to Raymond D. Jr. and Margaret E. Dallape. Lots, Curry District, $500,000.

L. Franklin Edward to Raymond D. Jr. and Margaret E. Dallape. Lot, Curry District, $100,000.

Christopher Philip Guild to Samuel R. and Emily L. Jones. Lot, Winfield, $268,317.

Ricky L. and Lisa K. Leach to John M.L. and Tammy L. Pierce. Lot, Teays Valley, $259,900.

Joel T. Scarlato to Erika L. and Jonathan Ray. Lots, Curry District, $182,000.

Drew R. Kesler and Hanna L. Fryer to Melissa A. and Robert T. Sanders II. Lot, Hurricane, $242,000.

James A. King to Austin L. and Savana N. King. Lots, Union District, $100,000.

Michael B. Stevens to Michael and Regina Lewis. Lot, Scott District, $75,800.

Nancy J. Lovell to Bradley Ray Creamer. Lot, Hurricane, $173,500.

Robert F. Jr. and Tonya L. VanFossen to Alex and Madison Sandoro. Lot, Scott District, $193,500.

The following people filed for marriage licenses in Putnam County between Nov. 7 and 14:

Fred Michael Frye, 36, and Erica Rene Jordan, 36, both of Scott Depot

The Putnam County divorces were unavailable between Nov. 7 and 14.

