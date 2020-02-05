The following property transfers worth $75,000 or more were recorded Putnam County between Jan. 23-30, 2020:
Perry A. Roach to Christopher Lee and Shannan Forbes. Lot, Scott District, $103,000.
Hermitt L. Stover to Josielea V. Chapple. Lot, Hurricane, $165,000.
Stephen Keith and Iris Jill Childers to James and Shalana Kay Roberts. Lot, Eleanor, $275,000.
Lynn Kennedy and Jan Ramey to Gregory A. Tidd. Lots, Scott District, $280,000.
Carolyn S. and Gregory Allen Bird to Morganne N. and John R. Tenney. Lot, Scott District, $200,000.
Pennymac Loan Services LLC to Joanna Barnes. Lot, Poca, $141,000.
Frances Norton Smith to Charles F. Townsend. Lot, Scott District, $121,000.
Seneca Trustees Inc., Earl Davis to Bank of New York Mellon CWABS Inc.. Lot, Scott District, $93,600.
Daniel T. Yon, Ralph J. Hagy and William H. Gregory to First State Bank. Lot, Scott District, $89,000.
Daniel T. Yon, Ralph J. Hagy and William H. Gregory to First State Bank. Lot, Scott District, $140,000.
Douglas E. and Elaine D. Jones to Christopher J. and Beth M. Hughes. Lot, Scott District, $344,000.
Michael S. Vaughn to Tyler K. Worstell. Lot, Eleanor, $266,000.
Tyler K. Worstell to Perry A. and Amanda N. Roach. Lot, Scott District, $372,000.
Joseph and Deidra K. Tranquill to Rocky B. Scarberry. Lots, Teays Valley, $250,000.
The following people filed for marriage licenses in Putnam County between Jan. 23-30, 2020:
Bret Michael Johnston, 48, of Ashland, Kentucky, and Sarah Jane Whittington, 44, of Scott Depot.
Carl Anthony Morris, 44, and Virginia Lee Edds, 44, both of Poca.
John Odell Clonch Jr., 35, of Hurricane, and Amber Nicole Moore, 29, of Ashland, Kentucky.
The Putnam County Divorces were unavailable between Jan. 23-30, 2020.