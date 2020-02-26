The following people filed for marriage licenses in Putnam County between Feb. 13-20, 2020:
Joshua Carl Milam, 27, and Dora Lee Ferguson, 32, both of Nitro.
Dustin Lee Beaver, 49, and Melissa Beth Rymer, 53, both of Hurricane.
Chad Aaron Cooper, 23, of Ranger and Heaven Leigh-Grace Christian, 21, of Hurricane.
Broam James Cress, 43, and Tiara Dominique Sayre, 26, both of Poca.
The Putnam County Divorces were unavailable between Feb. 13-20, 2020.
The following property transfers worth $75,000 or more were recorded Putnam County between Feb. 13-20, 2020:
Joshua A. and Rebekah L. McComas to Peter W. and Sherry L. Lazzerini. Lots, Poca, $290,000.
Henry E. and Marcia L. Adams to Amanda K. Adams. Lot, Scott District, $100,000.
Barbara Jean Stamper, Kenneth Gillenwater, Jackie Lee Wood and Harry Wood to Gary H. and Lois F. Jones. Lot, Scott District, $165,000.
John K. and Carol E. Fields to Sarah Jane Rinehart. Lot, Teays Valley, $885,000.
Vanderbilt Mortgage and Finance Inc. to Reginia Burgess. Lot, Scott District, $128,900.
Kristy L. Adkins to David and Sharon Steen. Lot, Curry District, $135,000.
DHB to John Daniel and Brooke B. Frost. Lot, Winfield, $375,000.
Amanda K. Jinks to Jeremiah M. and Margaret G. Hartwell. Lot, Teays Valley, $230,000.
Jack W. Kessler and Larry G. Kopelman to Kathleen Hill. Lot, Teays Valley, $86,000.
Alexander and Perry Estep to Tonya M. Michotas. Lot, Winfield, $220,000.
Trust Bank, Branch Banking and Trust Company to Robert J. and Sara Elizabeth Tant. Lot, Scott District, $444,250.