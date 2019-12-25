The following people filed for marriage licenses in Putnam County between Dec. 12 and 19, 2019:
Jonathan William Hayes, 35, and Jennifer Michelle Hayes, 36, both of Buffalo.
Thomas Wayne Hedrick, 57, and Kimberly Marie Kirk, 57, both of Buffalo.
The Putnam County divorces were unavailable between Dec. 12 and 19.
The following property transfers worth $75,000 or more were recorded Putnam County between Dec. 12 and 19, 2019:
ARCP DG Nitro WV LLC to MDC Coast 21 LLC. Nitro, Lot, $1,753,799.
Billy G. Kennedy and Alfred E. Drake II to Robert L. and Beverly A. Duff. Lots, Poca, $221,903.94.
Jason B. and Luisa F. Enz to Richard H. Jr. and Barbara E. McComas. Lot, Scott District, $358,000.
Putnam County Bank to Harold Wayne Harmon Jr. Lot, Scott District, $90,000.
Catherine M. Zuniga, Royce Zuniga and Reinier Zuniga to Donald Adrian Hoosier. Lot, Scott District, $219,000.
Erich J. and Heather R. Pyles to Paul and Sarah Cline. Lots, Winfield, $230,000.
Thomas W. and Mary Lou Turner to Jonathan Michael Parks. Lot, Curry District, $90,000.
James R. and Jacqueline Evans to Todd A. and Anna M. Baxter. Lot, Scott District, $370,000.
Franconia Real Estate Services Inc. to Brett M. and Rebecca M. Sullivan. Lot, Scott District, $337,900.
Bruce R. II and Jessica C. Jacobs to Patricia Parish. Lot, Curry District, $187,500.
Lois L. Slater to Gregory E. and Jessica L. Young. Lot, Teays Valley, $200,000.
Michael E. an Janet M. Hanshaw to Joseph N. Coalter III. Lot, Teays Valley, $247,000.
John William Hubbard to Charles E. and Lora Huffman. Lot, Scott District, $262,500.
Cory and Jessica M. Lord to Britton Allan and Kaela Beth O’Neil. Lot, Scott District, $215,500.
Darryl King and Donna J. Lyness to Ralph L. and Jo Ann Hayes. Lot, Scott District, $129,500.
Dana Hantel to Emily N. Rhodes. Lot, Scott District, $195,000.
Rymad Properties LLC to Megan Chandelr. Lot, Hurricane, $99,900.
Swarthmore Capital LLC to Kenneth and Rebecca C. Barnett. Lots, Teays Valley, $415,000.
Tracy P. and Nancy E. Bush to John S. Carelli Jr. Lot, Scott District, $240,000.
Anthony W. and Annalisa B. Lucas to Water C. and Barbara M. Martin. Lots, Poca, $275,000.
James B. and Rosemary Jenkins to Rebecca E. Tackett. Lot, Teays Valley, $175,000.
Dencil E. Jr. and Traci D. Brown to Jeremy M. McClanahan. Lot, Hurricane, $145,000.
Loretta M. Bowles to Charles and Deanne Canterbury. Lot, Curry District, $170,000.