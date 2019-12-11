The following property transfers worth $75,000 or more were recorded Putnam County between Nov. 27 and Dec. 5, 2019:

Seneca Trustees Inc., Dannie L. II and Cassie Ross to Robert P. Burgroff. Lots, Curry District, $159,696.

Brian A. Null to Todd A. Craig. Lot, Eleanor, $230,000.

Robert W. and Rosie R. Boyles to Motivated LLC. Lot, Scott District, $203,500.

Daniel L. Harmon to Broaddus Willard Moore. Lot, Scott District, $152,000.

Stephen R. Huddleston to Vincent G. and Corrie H. Toscano. Lot, Scott District, $147,000.

Jacqueline L. Jones to Steven W. and Diane M. Gibson. Lot, Teays Valley, $75,000.

Ryan Rulon and Marcia Anne Archibald to Christopher Alan and Christina Marie Terry. Lot, Winfield, $293,000.

Andrea Jean and Michael Lee Landers to Heather K. Legg. Lot, Poca, $184,500.

Bonnie M. Bowles to Paul E. and Lois J. Rhodes. Lot, Scott District, $235,000.

Karen S. Ringler to Drew M. Patton. Lot, Scott District, $83,000.

Tracey Ihnat to Garland T. II and Andrea G. Haines. Lot, Nitro, $239,000.

Mary A. Coleman to Robert and Barbara Jean Hilton. Lot, Teays Valley, $272,500.

Adam D. Wright to Luke Justus and Chelsey Rose Short. Lot, Scott District, $247,000.

Morris Preferred Properties LLC to Bruce R. Jacobs II. Lot, Scott District, $350,000.

Roger and Linda K. Weaver to David Alan and Cynthia Leigh Begley. Lot, Scott District, $215,000.

Thomas W. and Barbara A. Brazeau to Amber Jenae Chambers and Ryan Shane Bryant. Lot, Teays Valley, $270,000.

Eric S. and Mary Ann Cline to Lacey G. Gillespie. Lot, Eleanor, $172,500.

Tyler Daniel Hathaway, 27, and Amanda Jo Boyce, 27, both of Hurricane.

The following people filed for divorce in Putnam County between Nov. 27 and Dec. 5:

Kevin Cornell from Lisa Cornell.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.