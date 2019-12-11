The following property transfers worth $75,000 or more were recorded Putnam County between Nov. 27 and Dec. 5, 2019:
Seneca Trustees Inc., Dannie L. II and Cassie Ross to Robert P. Burgroff. Lots, Curry District, $159,696.
Brian A. Null to Todd A. Craig. Lot, Eleanor, $230,000.
Robert W. and Rosie R. Boyles to Motivated LLC. Lot, Scott District, $203,500.
Daniel L. Harmon to Broaddus Willard Moore. Lot, Scott District, $152,000.
Stephen R. Huddleston to Vincent G. and Corrie H. Toscano. Lot, Scott District, $147,000.
Jacqueline L. Jones to Steven W. and Diane M. Gibson. Lot, Teays Valley, $75,000.
Ryan Rulon and Marcia Anne Archibald to Christopher Alan and Christina Marie Terry. Lot, Winfield, $293,000.
Andrea Jean and Michael Lee Landers to Heather K. Legg. Lot, Poca, $184,500.
Bonnie M. Bowles to Paul E. and Lois J. Rhodes. Lot, Scott District, $235,000.
Karen S. Ringler to Drew M. Patton. Lot, Scott District, $83,000.
Tracey Ihnat to Garland T. II and Andrea G. Haines. Lot, Nitro, $239,000.
Mary A. Coleman to Robert and Barbara Jean Hilton. Lot, Teays Valley, $272,500.
Adam D. Wright to Luke Justus and Chelsey Rose Short. Lot, Scott District, $247,000.
Morris Preferred Properties LLC to Bruce R. Jacobs II. Lot, Scott District, $350,000.
Roger and Linda K. Weaver to David Alan and Cynthia Leigh Begley. Lot, Scott District, $215,000.
Thomas W. and Barbara A. Brazeau to Amber Jenae Chambers and Ryan Shane Bryant. Lot, Teays Valley, $270,000.
Eric S. and Mary Ann Cline to Lacey G. Gillespie. Lot, Eleanor, $172,500.
The following people filed for divorce in Putnam County between Nov. 27 and Dec. 5:
Kevin Cornell from Lisa Cornell.