The following property transfers worth $75,000 or more were recorded in Putnam County between Jan. 16-23, 2020:
Paul E. and Connie J. Vickers to Harold Keith and Cheryl Martin. Lot, Scott District, $469,000.
Corey M. and Jannifer R. Farley to Matthew Mark Papesh. Lot, Hurricane, $218,000.
Fix & Flip Processing LLC to Brandon Payne. Lot, Curry District, $132,500.
Diana Pence to Heather Dawn and Ronald Lee Sherrod Jr. Lot, Hurricane, $265,000.
Nicholas D. and Tracy A. Smith to Donald G. and Sandra K. Smith. Lot, Scott District, $240,000.
Thomas W. Mills Jr. to Marc T. and Casey L. Norman. Lot, Scott District, $177,900.
Joshua Lee Jones to Appalachian Power Company. Lots, Poca, $87,500.
The following people filed for marriage licenses in Putnam County between Jan. 16-23, 2020:
Abdo Dimitri Chaber, 41, and Leslie Michael Pritt, 42, both of Scott Depot.
Brian Ethan Bailey, 19, and Destinee Faith Smith, 19, both of Nitro.
David Austin Miles, 52, and Sharon Ann Taylor, 51, both of Hurricane.
Jason Michael Davis, 22, and Myah Paige Winter, 21, both of Buffalo.
Zachary Taylor Harmon, 18, and Ashley Dawn Henson, 24, both of Hurricane.
The Putnam County Divorces were unavailable between Jan. 16-23, 2020.