The following property transfers worth $75,000 or more were recorded Putnam County between Jan. 2 and 9, 2020:
Leslie L. and Angela J. Phares to Jonathan C. Jeffries, Samantha L. Jeffries, John L. Jeffries and Patricia A. Jeffries. Lot, Scott District, $369,000.
William Kent II and Beverly DeVoss to Adam and Carla J. Arthur. Scott District, $310,000.
Keith P. and Martha Susan Oxley to Brody L. Golden. Lot, Scott District, $129,500.
Craig P. and Marjorie A. Snyder to Philip P. Garlow and Kristin L. Flowers. Lots, Scott District, $650,000.
Kenneth Brodie and Audrey Nicole Adkins to Loranza D. and Ronnisue Justice. Lots, Scott District, $281,500.
Randal L. Harris to William and Beverly DeVoss. Lot, Scott District, $214,000.
LTD Management Group LLC to Terry Upton. Lot, Poca, $185,250.
James Jr. and Whitney L. Carter to David Eugene and Melanie A. Gibson. Lot, Scott District, $230,000.
Kesling Quality Homebuilders Inc. to Lissa G. and Michael C. Jordan. Lot, Scott District, $516,000.
William E. Jones to Scott E. Johnson. Lot, Curry District, $125,000.
James Panara, Panaro Contracting to David L. Sr. and Andrea L. Bower. Lot, Scott District, $285,000.
Christine T. Smith to Thad and Christina Johnson. Lot, Scott District, $239,500.
Randy E. Blake, Beverly Bennett, James Dale Blake and Karen Sue Fields to Shelly Neff Pettry. Lot, Eleanor, $156,000.
Dale R. Jenkins to James A. and Christina K. Fletcher. Lot, Scott District, $226,600.
Bruce B. Caswell, Larry D. Caswell, Michel D. Caswell and Oralene Caswell Trust to CODUS LLC. Lots, Scott District, $310,000.
Keslings Quality Homebuilders Inc. to Kenneth R. II and Christina Fly. Lot, Scott District, $330,000.
The following people filed for marriage licenses in Putnam County between Jan. 2 and 9, 2020:
Bruce Richard Hinckson, 37, and Jessica Lynn Wallace, 37, both of Scott Depot.
Charles Earnest Craft, 46, of Poca and Crystal Lee Vaughan, 45, of St. Albans.
William Lee Hayes, 62, and Kelly Kaye McCallister, 60, both of Red House.
Keith Dwayne Douglas, 68, and Janet Fern Rhodes, 64, both of St. Albans.
Nicolas Brett Clutters, 22, and Emily Elizabeth Bird, 22, both of Hurricane.
Divorces for Putnam County were not available.