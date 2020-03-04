The following property transfers worth $75,000 or more were recorded Putnam County between Feb. 20-27, 2020:
Daniel Bradley and Allison Bethany Carpenter to Michael Hoth and Christopher Hoth. Lot, Teays Valley, $224,000.
Kenneth Ray Ragle, Brenda Jane Morrison and Dewana Rae Pritchard to Heather D. Busby. Lot, Hurricane, $110,000.
Hammack Enterprizes LLC to P&G Assets LLC. Lot, Poca, $1,075,000.
Laura L. Morrison to Natalie H. Stanley Burford and Kyle D. Burford. Lot, Teays Valley, $271,000.
Ronald E. and Deirdre Higginbotham to Andrew and Joann Myers. Lot, Eleanor, $165,000.
Taylor Properties LLC to Kyle J. McCormick. Lot, Hurricane, $163,000.
Golden & Amos PLLC, Shad G. Fox and Kathryn R. Fox to Fifth Third Bank. Lots, Eleanor, $83,950.
Golden & Amos PLLC, Brian S. and Karen L. Hartwell to PNC Bank. Lot, Scott District, $115,340.
Gary R. and Angela D. Combs to Karleigh M. Fellure. Lot, Winfield, $199,900.
James A. Maynard to Michael W. and Shelia R. Mitchell. Lots, Curry District, $146,000.
John F. Jr. and Carmen M. Hamilton to Nathan Daniel Eary. Lot, Scott District, $390,000.
Christopher J. Feldhaus to Joseph Payne. Lot, Poca, $170,000.
Timpthy David Olive, Donna Sue Olive Boggs and John Paul Olive to Dee Ann Olive. Lot, Poca, $75,000.
Jarrett L. Smith and Taylor D. Briscoe to Braxton C. McMillion. Lot, Eleanor, $139,000.
Howard Randolph, Judy Randolph and Amy Rose to Forrest H. Moodispaw and Lydia Smith. Lot, Scott District, $307,213.
Swarthmore Capital LLC to James R. Lemasters Jr. Lot, Scott District, $430,000.
Bobby W. Shaw to Corey Lee Ford. Lot, Teays Valley, $219,000.
Jon and Jessica L. Gibeaut to Hanna E. and Christopher D. White. Lot, Poca, $117,000.
Lazy Bones Farm LLC to Debora A. and Robert C. Downing. Lot, Scott District, $135,000.
Mary F. Hughes and Mary J. Hanshaw to Justin Seabolt. Lot, Teays Valley, $239,900.
The following people filed for marriage licenses in Putnam County between Feb. 20-27, 2020:
Daniel Wayne Payne, 36, and Sasha Noel Davis, 32, both of Hurricane.
Brandon Lee Payne, 21, and Taylor Jordan White, 26, both of Hurricane.
The Putnam County divorces were unavailable between Feb. 20-27, 2020.