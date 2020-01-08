The following people filed for marriage licenses in Putnam County between Dec. 26, 2019 and Jan. 2, 2020:
Philip Paul Garlow, 53, and Kristin Lorraine Flowers, both of Hurricane.
Bobby L. Wines, 54, and Pamela Sue Hyde, 51, both of Hurricane
Jeremy Shane Canterbury, 24, of Culloden, and Bianca Gabrielle Reed, 20, of Hurricane
Divorces
The Putnam County Divorces were unavailable between Dec. 26, 2019 and Jan. 2, 2020.
The following property transfers worth $75,000 or more were recorded Putnam County between Dec. 26, 2019 and Jan. 2, 2020:
Kathy Sue Rittenhouse to Jared B. and Lindsey B. Chapman. Lot, Teays Valley, $304,000.
Melissa D. Harold to Kay P. Davis and Nancy McGraw. Lot, Winfield, $142,500.
Teays Construction LLC to Justin A. Barr and Brittany A. May. Lot, Curry District, $174,000.
Alexander S. Campbell and Todd A. Campbell to Janet N. Belcher. Lot, Scott District, $175,000.
Sherry and Thomas McCallister to Lindsey D. Reed. Lot, Teays Valley, $190,000.
John M.L. and Tammy L. Pierce to Jeremy Everett Sutton. Lot, Hurricane, $166,900.
Seneca Trustees Inc. and Michael Shawn Patton to Paramount Residential Mortgage Group Inc. Lots, Union District, $102,200.
Gary M. and Sandra K. Jarvis to Hanna L. Thomas. Lot, Teays Valley, $231,000.
John and Lisa Mullenax to David L. Moore. Lots, Curry District, $118,500.
Shane D. Wilson to Grayson John Gardner. Lot, Teays Valley, $198,000.
Billie Jo Streyle to Roger D. and Janet S. Gore. Lot, Hurricane, $235,000.
Joshua and Mia E. Harner to Kolten and Marina Saunders. Lot, Teays Valley, $179,000.
Robert K. Bird to Joshua E. and Mia E. Harner. Lot, Teays Valley, $235,000.
Greystone Ventures LLC to Leslie L. and Angela J. Phares. Lot, Scott District, $246,900.