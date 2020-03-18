Marriages
The following people filed for marriage licenses in Putnam County between March 5 and 12, 2020:
Austin Tyler Lewis, 27, of Eleanor and Jade Elizabeth Smith, 28, of Hurricane.
Joshua Austin Connor, 26, and Angela Lee Ermel, 29, both of Ripley.
James Austin Redd, 24, of Buffalo and Candice Elaine Pritt, 23, of Charleston.
Paul Louis Frampton III, 20, of Cross Lanes and Natelie Elswick, 19, of Eleanor.
Divorces
The Putnam County divorces were unavailable between March 4 and 12, 2020.
Property transfers
The following property transfers worth $75,000 or more were recorded Putnam County between March 5 and 12, 2020:
Lesa Ba rnette, Tawnya McDonie, Brian Wilson and Deborah Barnette to Samuel Henry and Darlene Nina Laws. Lots, Buffalo, $89,000.
Gary Wayne and Deborah Lynn Keeney to Cole A. and Amanda K. Devey. Lot, Teays Valley, $170,000.
Gary Wayne and Deborah Lynn Keeney to Cole A. and Manada K. Devey. Lot, Teays Valley, $202,000.
Teddy Joe and Lora D. Bailey to Filip A. and Carrie L. Vlasic. Lots, Hurricane, $163,700.
Don E. and Monica D. Garrison to Joseph Forbes. Lot, Curry District, $117,500.
Derek L. Miles to Cory Emswiler. Lot, Scott District, $80,000.
Eric S. Embree, Connie J. Miller and David R. Barger to AM Investments LLC. Lot, Scott District, $150,000.
Jessica D. Puckett Beasley and Marcus Beasley to Steven A. and Margaret J. Tardy. Lot, Scott District, $390,000.
Timothy L. and Alicia Dejo Skeens to Damon T. Reeves. Lot, Union District, $435,000.
Steven A. and Margaret J. Tardy to Shawn A. and Jessica A. Snodgrass. Lot, Scott District, $220,900.
Jeremy Ullman to Aaron and Erika M. Martinez. Lot, Scott District, $192,000.
Whirlwind Homes LLC to Elizabeth L. Walton and Andrew R. Rader. Lots, Ranch Lake Estates, $215,900.
Joshua J. and Hillary C. Motley to James E. and Jessica N. Westfall. Lot, Scott District, $234,900.
Woodland Designs Inc. to Derek Landon and Cheyenne Dakota Ramsey. Lot, Teays Valley, $317,500.
Hayes Brothers Construction LLC to Maria Gabrielle and Robert Frank Macko Jr. Lot, Scott District, $327,500.
Rodney F. and Susan D. Pope to Megan Brook Patton and Chris Sanson. Lot, Winfield, $329,000.
Timothy A. Kirk to Leesa Kae Daniel. Lot, Scott District, $255,000.