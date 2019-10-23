The following people filed for marriage licenses in Putnam County between Oct. 10 and 17, 2019:
Casey Edward Randolph, 33, and Chelsey Lynn Cottrell, 27, both of Hurricane
Dylan James Yates, 22, of Hurricane and Sierra Marie Ramey, 22, of Scott Depot
Evan Michael Smith, 26, of Mason, and Kayla Ann Becnel, 23, of Hurricane
Justin Michael Graley, 31, and Bryttany Nicole Vanmeter, 31, both of Hurricane
Nathan Reid Daly, 25, of Hurricane, and Sadie Kathleen Griffith, 23, of Scott Depot
Marty Dale Aleshire, 56, and Paula Dawn Aleshire, 52, both of Red House.
The following property transfers worth $75,000 or more were recorded Putnam County between Oct. 10 and 17, 2019:
Christopher R. Wakefield to Bruce Jackson. Lot, Hurricane, $235,000.
Tony and Yvonne D. Williard to William H. and Tracey L. Hostetler. Lot, Union District, $140,000.
Wendy Elizabeth Nicholas and Leda E. Smith to Pamela G. Wernsman. Lot, Hurrican, $157,900.
Randy W. Carpenter to Charity N. Sayre. Lot, Winfield, $290,500.
Michael David and Kerry Lee Ligon to Mona Celiece Soito. Lot, Poca, $135,000.
Arthur W. and Debra F. Moore to Janet M. Tucker. Lot, Eleanor, $299,000.
Eileen and Todd W. Hendricks to Howard and Patricia Ann Lyons. Lot, Scott District, $250,000.
Christopher Joe Harris and Scott Allen Harris to Amie N. Harper Dixon and Clarence L. Dixon II. Lot, Curry District, $190,000.
Brenda C. and Arley Edward Black to Michael G. and Valerie D. Guthrie. Lot, Teays Valley, $122,900.
Willis L. Williams to Travis Lee and Ronial R. Blankenship. Lots, Buffalo, $150,000.
MYCU Mortgage LLC to Motivated LLC. Lot, Scott District, $95,560.
Debra A. Martin to April N. and Timothy C. Oneal. Lots, Union District, $143,000.
Gregory M. and Jennifer G. Grishaber to Eric M. and Jodi Johnson. Lot, Teays Valley, $295,000.
Nancy Lovell to Swarthmore Capital LLC. Lot, $155,000.