The following people filed for marriage licenses in Putnam County between Oct. 31 and Nov. 7, 2019:
Katlyn Marie Wulzer, 28, of Hurricane, and Devin Skyler Toomey, 21, of Milton.
Ricky Wayne Bird, 65, and Debra Lynne Handley, 57, both of Hurricane.
Putnam County divorces were unavailable between Oct. 31 and Nov. 7.
The following property transfers worth $75,000 or more were recorded Putnam County between Oct. 31 and Nov. 7, 2019:
Carolyn D. and Steven P. Hart to William D. Bryan. Lot, Winfield, $92,000.
Trevor L. and Heather M. Miller to Jason Glen and Tuesday Janelle Gandee. Lot, Scott District, $272,300.
Allen A. Howard to Jason P. and Nancy J. Staats. Lot, Teays Valley, $264,000.
Richard L. Graley Sr. and Ruth Vesta Davis to Kyle Catlin and Hazel Smith. Lots, Scott District, $81,000.
Cynthia Lee Hechesky, Mary Lynn Stover, Kenneth Rogers Coiner Jr. and Bruce Allen Rogers to Global Sign Acquisitions IV LLC. Lot, Hurricane, $265,000.
David Allen and Deborah Anne Morris and Reva F. Findley to Bethne Rader. Lot, Scott District, $164,900.
Vincent Cavanaugh to Kevin M. White. Lot, Hurricane, $145,000.
Jonathan and Lisa A. Chaffin to Patricia K. and James L. Babbitt. Lot, Teays Valley, $240,000.
Marcia C. Smith, Clara M. Clay, Vonda June Bolyard, Norma Cooper, Vonda June Bolyard Testamentary Trust to Jerry L. Fry III. Lot, Hurricane, $125,000.
Travis D. and Samantha J. Coleman to John D. and Tonya M. Reed. Lot, Union District, $151,900.
Janet L. Hill, Michael Joalan Erwin, Terry Lynn Erwin, Lisa Samples and John Samples II to Brandon Edward Drake. Lots, Scott District, $140,000.
Tamila Mays Williams to Drue A. Smith. Lot, Teays Valley, $390,000.
John J. and Jodie M. Trimble to David P. and Heather L. Eldridge. Lot, Scott District, $259,900.
Edna P. Ely to James E. and Lisa L. Davidson. Lot, Teays Valley, $140,000.