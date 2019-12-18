The following people filed for marriage licenses in Putnam County between Dec. 5 and 12:

Mark Jay Hingiss, 59, and Mary Jo Ladish, 57, both of Hometown.

Matthew Franklin Bukovinsky, 40, of Cross Lanes and Lori Grace Haggerty, 41, of Winfield.

Dale Scott Wileman, 42, and Helen Dora Kelley, 43, both of Given.

The following people filed for divorce in Putnam County between Dec. 5 and 12:

Miranda Gillispie from Stephen Gillispie

Donna Marchun from Philip Marchun

Jenea Sherman from Scott Sweed

Christopher Bills from Jennifer Bills

Cathy Voiles from Michael Dempsey

Michael Jeffers from Amanda Jeffers

Ryan Alt from Nicole Alt

The following property transfers worth $75,000 or more were recorded Putnam County between Dec. 5 and 12:

United Bank to Erich J. and Heather R. Pyles. Lot, Teays Valley, $260,000.

Richard H. McComas Jr. to Barkley G. Jones and Sarah K. Moore. Lot, Teays Valley, $230,000.

Jamie S. and Jeanette S. Harris to Paul E. and Bethany McClanahan. Lots, Buffalo, $390,000.

Todd A. and Anna M. Baxter to Johnathan T. and Rachel Perdue. Lot, Scott District, $237,500.

Dalmer R. Casto to Jason Robert and Heather Ann Hanshaw. Lot, Buffalo, $161,000.

Timmy W. and Brenda D. Thornton to Eric C. Craig. Lots, Eleanor, $98,000.

Susan Stutler, Vinton R. Stutler and Russell Stutler to Corey and Duston Booton. Lot, Union District, $162,500.

Kevin Wooten to Cesar Julio Lopez. Lot, Hurricane, $141,000.

Joseph B. and Allison K. Hall to Rachel H. Pett. Lot, Scott District, $153,500.

Benjamin R. Lett, Kevin W. Lett, Shirley J. Rose and Amy L. Lett to Amy L. Johnston. Lot, Scott District, $145,000.

Roy A. and Teresa L. Howell to Justin Han and Whitney L. Cherry. Lot, Curry District, $180,000.

ARCP DG Nitro WV LLC to MDC Coast 21 LLC. Lot, Nitro, $1,753,799.

Billy G. Kennedy and Alfred E. Drake II to Robert L. and Beverly A. Duff. Lots, Poca, $221,903.94.

Jason B. and Luisa F. Enz to Richard H. Jr. and Barbara E. McComas. Lot, Scott District, $358,000.

Putnam County Bank to Harold Wayne Harmon Jr. Lot, Scott District, $90,000.

