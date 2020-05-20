WINFIELD — The Putnam County Courthouse reopened to the public on Monday, May 18, following an extended closure due to COVID-19 restrictions.
Following recommendations from the Putnam County Health Department, the courthouse is open to the public during normal hours, 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Thursday evening hours will resume on June 11.
County officials ask the public to respect social distancing and to not enter the building if you are not feeling well. Temperature checks and masks may be required for certain offices, according to a news release.
All offices are properly cleaned and disinfected throughout the day.
The public is also encouraged to call the relevant office, or visit its website at http://www.putnamcountygov.com/ for information to see whether their issue can be resolved prior to going to the courthouse in person.
The county’s online services include payment of taxes, record research, mapping information and more.
Early voting is scheduled to begin on Wednesday, May 27. There will be procedures that each voter will be asked to follow in order to keep the public and staff safe. Early voting will end on Saturday, June 6.
The Putnam County Judicial Annex will follow guidelines that the West Virginia Supreme Court has issued and requests that all visitors wear masks upon entering the facility. Visitors will also be required to have their temperature checked.
Putnam County Elected Officials will continue to work with local, state and federal agencies to monitor the rapidly changing mandates and recommendations for COVID-19.
County department telephone numbers:
- Animal Control: 304-586-0249
- Assessor’s Office: 304-586-0206
- Circuit Clerk’s Office: 304-586-0203
- County Commission: 304-586-0201
- County Clerk’s Office: 304-586-0202
- Emergency Medical Services: 304-586-0248
- Extension Services: 304-586-0217
- Family Court: 304-586-0242
- Fiduciary Services: 304-586-0201
- Health Department: 304-757-2541
- Magistrate Court: 304-586-0234
- Office of Emergency Management/911: 304-586-0246
- Planning Department: 304-586-0237
- Prosecuting Attorney’s Office: 304-586-0205
- Sheriff’s Department: 304-586-0256
- Sheriff’s Tax Office: 304-586-0204
- Voter’s Registration: 304-586-0202
For more information, please contact Jeremy Young, Putnam County Manager, at 304-586-0201.