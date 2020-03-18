WINFIELD — Putnam County Democratic Executive Committee Chair Ben Barkey announced that the Putnam County Democratic Convention, as of print deadline, was scheduled for March 28 at the Putnam County Courthouse in Winfield.
Registration will begin at 9:30 a.m., and the convention will follow at 10 a.m.
With more and more events being canceled daily in an attempt the stem the spread of the coronavirus, committee member Karen Coria said Putnam County’s executive committee is awaiting direction from the National Democratic Executive Committee, and the convention was still planned to happen as of Monday afternoon. She said interested participants should follow the Putnam County Democratic Executive Committee on Facebook for updates.
The County Convention is open to all registered Democrats in Putnam County.
“We encourage all registered Democrats, who are residents in Putnam County, to get involved in the Democratic process and attend this important event,” Barkey said in a news release. “This convention is important because all those elected as a County Delegate will go to Charleston in June and will vote for the people who will represent our state at the Democratic National Convention in July.”
During the County Convention, an official convention chair and secretary will be elected and attendees will elect 56 county delegates to represent Putnam County at the state convention June 12-13.
County Conventions are mandated by the West Virginia Democratic State Executive Committee.
A county must hold a convention every presidential election year. At the state convention, the county delegates will also approve the party platform and elect five representatives to the Electoral College.
The delegates to the Democratic National Convention are selected during the state convention by the county delegates.
The people’s votes for president on the primary ballot will determine how many delegates each presidential candidate receives from West Virginia.