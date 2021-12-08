Pictured, from left, are Ede Lattimore, Johnie Pat Brown, President Ivin Lee, Sharon Bowles and Ann Riffee as the Putnam County Democratic Women’s Club presents a check to the Five Loaves Two Fish Food Pantry in Poca.
POCA — As in previous years, members of the Putnam County Democratic Women’s Club voted to present a holiday contribution in the amount of $150 to the Five Loaves Two Fish Food Pantry in Poca.
Members in attendance for a presentation included newly elected President Ivin Lee, Sharon Bowles, Ede Lattimore and Ann Riffee. Volunteers Johnie Pat Brown and Cathy Warren accepted the donation.
“Our members understand the importance of helping those who face challenges, particularly at this time of the year,” Lee said in a news release. “Being able to support a local food bank is just one way for us to show our concern for our community.”
Club members also donated the same amount to the Christian Community Cupboard located in Hurricane. Visit the Putnam County Democratic Women’s club Facebook page for more information about the organization and how to join.
