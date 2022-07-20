Jamie Irvine, right, 20, of Poca, W.Va., gets her photo taken Tuesday by her sister, Kelly, with her market steer that had just gotten a bath. The steer was then entered into a Market Steer Showmanship event at the Putnam County Fair.
Putnam County Fair Queen Kayleigh Hayzlett gives Kaylee Bowling, 18, a first-place banner for showmanship Tuesday at the Putnam County Fair. Bowling raised Betsy, a 259-pound, 6-month-old Hampshire Cross, on her family’s farm in Leon, W.Va. Bowling also won Grand Champion Hog with Betsy. This is her fourth year at the Putnam County Fair.
ELEANOR, W.Va. — The 2022 Putnam County Fair, which wrapped up Saturday, featured agriculture exhibits, livestock sales, contests, entertainment, rides and games, and, of course, all the favorite fair foods.
The entertainment lineup included Silas Powell and The Powell Family Band; The Laborers Quartet; Kaden Meeks; and Dillon Carmichael.
Other events included wrestling, 4-H livestock shows and sales, truck and tractor pulls, a magic show, mud run and fireworks.
