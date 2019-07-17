ELEANOR — Fun is in full swing at the Putnam County Fairgrounds in Eleanor, and there's still plenty of time left to see what the 2019 county fair has to offer.
Along with the carnival rides from Gambill Amusement and almost any kind of food you can think of to deep fry and serve on a stick, fair-goers will find track events, rodeos, demolition derbies, livestock shows and sale, 4-H and FFA exhibits and more.
Regular admission is $10 daily. Get more information online at www.Putnamcountyfairwv.com.
Wednesday, July 17
4 p.m.: Gates Open
4-9 p.m.: Exhibit Hall Open
6-10 p.m.: Gambill Amusement Carnival Open
6 p.m.: WVU Extension Programming (Exhibit Hall)
6:30 p.m.: 4-H/FFA Purebred Beef Show; 4-H/FFA Heifer Show; 4-H/FFA Feeder Calves show. (Show/ Sale Arena). Showmanship to follow (combined classes)
6:30 p.m.: Kids Pedal Power Tractor Pull (pulls daily) Sponsored by: Putnam County CVB
7 p.m.: Rhinestone Roper (Horse Show Ring)
7:30 p.m.: Treble Makers
(Entertainment Tent)
11 p.m.: Fair Closes
Thursday, July 18
4 p.m.: Gates Open
4-9 p.m.: Exhibit Hall Open
6-10 p.m.: Gambill Amusements Carnival Open
6 p.m.: WVU Extension Programming (Exhibit Hall)
6-6:45 p.m.: 4-Wheel ATV Motocross Registration
6-10 p.m.: Mason Dixon Boys Chainsaw Carving Demonstrations throughout the evening (Fairway)
6:30 p.m.: Kids Pedal Power Tractor Pull (Fairway)
6:30 p.m.: Master Showmanship (Show/Sale Arena)
7-8 p.m.: 4-Wheel ATV Motocross Practice
7 p.m.: Southern Gospel Night Featuring: The Builders Quartet & Inheritance (amphitheater), Presented by Solid Rock Investigations
7:30 p.m.: Southern States Wrestling (Entertainment Tent) Presented by Electronic Services Incorporated
8 p.m.: 4-Wheel ATV Motocross (Motorized Events Complex)
11 p.m.: Fair Closes
Friday, July 19
4 p.m.: Gates Open
4-9 p.m.: Exhibit Hall Open
4-5 p.m.: 4-H/FFA Livestock Auction Bidders' Registration (Show/Sale Arena)
5 p.m.: Putnam County Fair annual Livestock Auction (Show/Sale Arena)
6-10 p.m.:Mason Dixon Boys Chainsaw Carving demonstrations throughout the evening (Fairway)
6-6:45 p.m.: Motorcycle Motocross Registration (Motorized Events Complex)
6-11 p.m.: Gambill Amusements Carnival Open
6:30 p.m.: Kids Pedal Power Tractor Pull
7-8 p.m.: Motorcycle Motocross Practice
7:30 p.m.: Slick Rick DJ & Karaoke (Entertainment Tent)
8 p.m.: Motorcycle Motocross Race (Motorized Events Complex)
8:30 p.m.: Scott Honaker (amphitheater) Presented by: Poca Valley Bank
11 p.m.: Fair Closes
Saturday, July 20
8 a.m.: Gates Open
9 a.m.-noon: Mud Run Registration
10 a.m.-10 p.m.: Mason Dixon Boys Chainsaw Carving demonstrations throughout the day.
Noon-9 p.m.: Exhibit Hall Open
1-11 p.m.: Gambill Amusements Carnival open (closed from 5-6 p.m. for dinner)
1 p.m.: 4 Wheel Drive Mud Run (Motorized Events Complex)
6:30 p.m.: Kids Pedal Power Championship Pulls (Must qualify from earlier in the week to participate.)
7:30 p.m.: Slick Rick's DJ & Karaoke (Entertainment Tent)
8:30 p.m.: Joe Diffie (amphitheater) Presented by WQBE
9:30 p.m.: Release projects from Exhibit Hall
11 p.m.: 2019 Fair Closes