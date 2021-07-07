ELEANOR — The taste of powdered sugar sprinkled on warm, deep-fried goodness. The sound of carnival employees barking at one and all to “step right up.” The feel of sweat trickling down your back as the thick, pungent smell of livestock hangs on the air. The sight of exuberant children, cotton candy in hand, towing parents from one booth or show to the next.
Going to the fair certainly engages all five of our senses.
With the Putnam County Fair opening next week, fairgoers can expect a virtual “sense feast.”
That’s because the Putnam County Fair board has been doubling its efforts to make this year’s fair something special. Maggie Parsons is a board member who is especially enthused about this year’s fair.
“We on the board have been working tirelessly for a year to expand, improve, and implement new ideas and events into the fair,” she says. “We strive to make each year’s event bigger and better than the year before.”
The 15-member board is responsible for planning every detail of the fair, including entertainment, safety and hygienic measures, and recruitment of volunteers and sponsors. Working with the board are about 35 energetic volunteers who donate their time as well.
All so that the community can experience the sights, sounds, and smells of the fair for nine days in July.
“A county fair is about community members bringing their families out to make long-lasting memories,” Parsons says.
Parsons, a Red House resident, has herself made a lifetime of memories at the fairground.
“The fair was everything to my family and me in the summer, so I have many special memories,” she reflects. “One year I won Grand Champion for my market hog. Another year, when my hog was positioned first on the auction block, the auctioneer gave an impassioned speech right before he began. A bidding war resulted for my hog, and it ended up selling for $13,000! That sale paid for a year of college for me. Another unforgettable fair memory I have is of the year the fairgrounds flooded overnight and all of us exhibitors who were camping at the fair were trapped. No one could go out or come in. It was crazy!”
It is not a surprise that the county fair has been such a big part of Parsons’ life. She grew up on her family’s farm in Putnam County, joined both 4-H and Future Farmers of America (FFA) as a youngster, and exhibited at the fair every year alongside her parents.
“I exhibited livestock every year until I aged out at 21,” she recalls. “After I graduated from the University of Kentucky College of Agriculture, Food and Environment, I came back home and joined the county fair board in Putnam. It is my way of giving back to a place that gave so much to me growing up.”
A marketing specialist for Agritourism at the West Virginia Department of Agriculture, Parsons still lives and breathes the county fair.
And this summer, she plans to steep all five senses in it.
“If you have never been to the fair and don’t know what to anticipate, you can expect a day full of fun,” she enthuses. “Play carnival games. Eat (carnival) food like funnel cakes and corn dogs, snatch a walking taco or nachos from the 4-H booth, or cool down with frozen lemonade and ice cream. Watch a livestock show that features market rabbits, lambs, goats, ewes, market steers, replacement heifers, feeder calves, and market hogs. Catch events held on the track like dirt bike and ATV races, demolition derby, mud runs, truck- and tractor-pulls, and the rodeo.”
She adds, “There’s truly something for everyone.”
The 4-H exhibit hall is one of Parsons’ personal favorites.
“The exhibit hall displays the hard work of 4-H students for ranking and grading,” she explains. “Exhibitors age 9 to 21 have spent a year working on projects to showcase at the fair. Projects range from woodworking to canning food. There are always some truly unique and creative items on display.”
Because of ongoing COVID concerns, you’ll also see on display more hand-washing stations and sanitation areas this year. “Hot spot” areas will be cleaned more frequently as well.
“We want the fair to be safe, enjoyable, and profitable for our community,” Parsons states. “We hope that community members will come out and support the fair to ensure that it is able to happen for years to come.”
You will be able to enjoy the feast for your senses (also known as the Putnam County Fair) from July 9 through July 17. Both Glenn Templeton and Randall King will be performing this year. Other musical entertainment, track events, and livestock shows will be occurring nightly. The cost of tickets is $10 per day, with weekly passes being available as well. Card and cash will be accepted at the gate. For a full schedule of events and up-to-date information, visit www.putnamcountyfairwv.com or Facebook.com/putnamcountyfair.