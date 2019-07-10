ELEANOR — It's almost time for some mud slinging.
No, we aren't talking about election season — we're talking about the always-popular Mud Run and other dirt-flinging, boot-stomping, fried food finger-licking fun at the 2019 Putnam County Fair.
The fair officially begins on Saturday, July 13, and continues through Saturday, July 20, at the Putnam County Fairgrounds in Eleanor.
Along with the carnival rides from Gambill Amusement and almost any kind of food you can think of to deep fry and serve on a stick, fair-goers will find track events, rodeos, demolition derbies, livestock shows and sale, 4-H and FFA exhibits and more.
Entertainment this year includes Joe Diffie; Mikele Buck; The Rhinestone Roper; Inheritance; Makenna Hope; The Builders Quartet; Dale Harper & The Highlanders; Treble Makers; and Scott Honaker.
Regular admission is $10 daily; weekly pass is $40.
Purchase passes and get more information online at www.Putnamcountyfairwv.com.
Here is the daily schedule:
Saturday, July 13
8 a.m.: Gates Open
8 a.m.-noon: 4-H/FFA Project and Agriculture Exhibits judging (Exhibit Hall
Closed)
12-9 p.m.: Exhibit Hall open
12 p.m.: Line-up "Miss" contests - all age groups (Entertainment Tent)
12:30 p.m.: "Miss" Contest (Entertainment Tent)
1-11 p.m.: Gaambill Amusement Carnival Rides (Closed from 5-6 p.m. for dinner)
1 p.m.: Rhinestone Roper (Horse Show Ring)
4 p.m.: Register for Truck and Tractor Pulls
4:45 p.m.: Official Fair Opening
5 p.m.: Truck and Tractor Pulls (Motorized Events Complex)
5:30 p.m.: Pet Show Registration
6 p.m.: Pet Show (Show/Sale Arena)
7 p.m.: Sandy Sowell Karaoke (Entertainment Tent) Presented by Putnam County Bank
7 p.m.: Rhinestone Roper (Horse Show Ring)
8:15 p.m.: Coronation of the 2019 Miss Putnam County Fair Queen (amphitheater)
8:30 p.m.: Mikele Buck sponsored by Tabby Parsons and Mary Tolley of Sold Sisters Realty (amphitheater)
11 p.m.: Fair Closes
Sunday, July 14
10 a.m.: Gates Open
10 a.m.: Cowboy Church (Show/Sale Arena)
10:30 a.m.: Pretty Baby Line Up (0-12 months) (Entertainment Tent)
11 a.m.: Pretty Baby Contest (0-12 months) (Entertainment Tent)
12 noon-9 p.m.: Exhibit Hall open
12:30 p.m.: Pretty Baby Line-Up (13-48 months) (Entertainment Tent)
1 p.m.: Pretty Baby Contest (13-48 months) (Entertainment Tent)
1- 8 p.m.: Gambill Amusement Carnival Open
1 p.m.: Rhinestone Roper (Horse Show Ring)
2 p.m.: 4-H/FFA Market Rabbit Show (Show/ Sale Arena) Showmanship to follow.
3 p.m.: Makenna Hope (Entertainment Tent)
3:30 p.m.: 4-H/FFA and Open Pet Rabbit Show (Rabbit Hutch)
4 p.m.: Rhinestone Roper (Horse Show Ring)
6 p.m.: WVU Extension Programming (Exhibit Hall)
6:00 p.m.: Kid's Kid Goat Show (Show/Sale Arena)
6:30 p.m.: Ewe & Me Show, immediately followed by 4-H/FFA Market Lambs and Meat Goats Show (Show/Sale Arena) Showmanship to follow.
7 p.m.: Rhinestone Roper (Horse Show Ring)
7:30 p.m.: Dale Harper & the Highlanders (Entertainment Tent) Presented by: Barnyard BBQ, Roy Kuhl Sports, & Tolley's Amish Country Direct
11 p.m.: Fair Closes
Monday, July 15
4 p.m.: Gates Open
4-9 p.m.: Exhibit Hall Open
5 p.m.: Karaoke Contest Registration (Entertainment Tent)
6 p.m.: WVU Extension Programming (Exhibit Hall)
6-10 p.m.: Gambill Amusement Carnival Open
6:30 p.m.: Kids Pedal Power Tractor Pull (pulls daily)
7 p.m.: Rhinestone Roper (Horse Show Ring)
7 p.m.: Karaoke Contest (Entertainment Tent) Presented by: Kim Trader, Old Colony Realty
7:30 p.m.: SEBRA Bulls and Barrels Rodeo (Motorized Events Complex)
8 p.m.: 4-H/FFA Market Hog Show (Show/Sale Arena)
9 p.m.: Rhinestone Roper (Horse Show Ring)
11 p.m.: Fair Closes
Tuesday, July 16
8 a.m.: 4-H/FFA Market Hog Showmanship Practice
9 a.m.: 4-H/FFA Market Hog Showmanship (Show/Sale Arena)
4 p.m.: Gates Open
4-9 p.m.: Exhibit Hall Open
6 p.m.: WVU Extension Programming (Exhibit Hall)
6 p.m.: Demolition Derby Registration (Motorized Events Complex)
6-10 p.m.: Gambill Amusement Carnival Open
6:30 p.m.: Kids Pedal Power Tractor Pull (pulls daily) Sponsored by: Putnam County CVB
6:30 p.m.: 4-H/FFA Market Steer Show (Show/Sale Arena) Showmanship to follow.
7 p.m.: Rhinestone Roper (Horse Show Ring)
8 p.m.: Demolition Derby (Motorized Events Complex)
9 p.m.: Rhinestone Roper (Horse Show Ring)
11 p.m.: Fair Closes
Wednesday, July 17
4 p.m.: Gates Open
4-9 p.m.: Exhibit Hall Open
6:-10 p.m.: Gambill Amusement Carnival Open
6 p.m.: WVU Extension Programming (Exhibit Hall)
6:30 p.m.: 4-H/FFA Purebred Beef Show; 4-H/FFA Heifer Show; 4-H/FFA Feeder Calves show. (Show/ Sale Arena). Showmanship to follow (combined classes)
6:30 p.m.: Kids Pedal Power Tractor Pull (pulls daily) Sponsored by: Putnam County CVB
7 p.m.: Rhinestone Roper (Horse Show Ring)
7:30 p.m.: Treble Makers (Entertainment Tent)
11 p.m.: Fair Closes
Thursday, July 18
4 p.m.: Gates Open
4-9 p.m.: Exhibit Hall Open
6-10 p.m.: Gambill Amusements Carnival Open
6 p.m.: WVU Extension Programming (Exhibit Hall)
6-6:45 p.m.: 4-Wheel ATV Motocross Registration
6-10 p.m.: Mason Dixon Boys Chainsaw Carving Demonstrations throughout the evening (Fairway)
6:30 p.m.: Kids Pedal Power Tractor Pull (Fairway)
6:30 p.m.: Master Showmanship (Show/Sale Arena)
7-8 p.m.: 4-Wheel ATV Motocross Practice
7 p.m.: Southern Gospel Night Featuring: The Builders Quartet & Inheritance (amphitheater), Presented by Solid Rock Investigations
7:30 p.m.: Southern States Wrestling (Entertainment Tent) Presented by Electronic Services Incorporated
8 p.m.: 4-Wheel ATV Motocross (Motorized Events Complex)
11 p.m.: Fair Closes
Friday, July 19
4 p.m.: Gates Open
4-9 p.m.: Exhibit Hall Open
4-5 p.m.: 4-H/FFA Livestock Auction Bidders' Registration (Show/Sale Arena)
5 p.m.: Putnam County Fair Annual Livestock Auction (Show/Sale Arena)
6-10 p.m.:Mason Dixon Boys Chainsaw Carving demonstrations throughout the evening (Fairway)
6:00-6:45 p.m.: Motorcycle Motocross Registration (Motorized Events Complex)
6-11 p.m.: Gambill Amusements Carnival Open
6:30 p.m.: Kids Pedal Power Tractor Pull
7-8 p.m.: Motorcycle Motocross Practice
7:30 p.m.: Slick Rick DJ & Karaoke (Entertainment Tent)
8 p.m.: Motorcycle Motocross Race (Motorized Events Complex)
8:30 p.m.: Scott Honaker (amphitheater) Presented by: Poca Valley Bank
11 p.m.: Fair Closes
Saturday, July 20
8 a.m.: Gates Open
9 a.m.-noon: Mud Run Registration
10 a.m.-10 p.m.: Mason Dixon Boys Chainsaw Carving demonstrations throughout the day.
12-9 p.m.: Exhibit Hall Open
1-11 p.m.: Gambill Amusements Carnival open (closed from 5-6 p.m. for dinner)
1 p.m.: 4 Wheel Drive Mud Run (Motorized Events Complex)
6:30 p.m.: Kids Pedal Power Championship Pulls (Must qualify from earlier in the week to participate.)
7:30 p.m.: Slick Rick's DJ & Karaoke (Entertainment Tent)
8:30 p.m.: Joe Diffie (amphitheater) Presented by WQBE
9:30 p.m.: Release projects from Exhibit Hall
11 p.m.: 2019 Fair Closes