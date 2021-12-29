After quite an unsettled work week, Thursday might be our driest day so far. We won’t be completely dry, but showers won’t be as widespread as the last few days. Anticipate a few showers, with temperatures in the mid and upper 50s. Low temperatures will drop into the 30s and 40s overnight, with stray showers continuing.
Friday will feature more clouds than sun, with mainly dry conditions for New Year’s Eve. Temperatures will remain mild for the last day of the year, with highs in the 50s and possibly touching the low 60s. We will track a few showers into New Year’s Eve night and into the first day of 2022.
It looks like 2022 will begin on a soggy note, with rain likely for New Year’s Day. The warmer-than-average temperatures will continue for Saturday, with high temperatures near 60 degrees.
Showers look likely for Sunday as well, with temperatures in the 50s.
It looks like these milder conditions will finally come to a close into early next week, with more winter-like temperatures returning.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.