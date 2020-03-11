Spring doesn’t officially begin until next week, but Mother Nature has other ideas. Ahead of an approaching cold front, gusty southwest winds Thursday will help spike temperatures to around 70 degrees. Showers will increase by late in the day and Thursday night with a rumble of thunder not out of the question as that cold front sweeps through.
Early showers will taper with some clearing Friday. It will be cooler but still about or above average for mid-March with a high of 58 in the afternoon and brisk winds.
Another wave scooting across the area will bring another round of rain showers Saturday with a high of 54.
Showers will tend to be more scattered on Sunday with a high of 52 to finish the weekend.
We’ll warm back into the 60s early next week with another low-pressure system bringing more periods of rain Monday and Tuesday.