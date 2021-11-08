We are tracking an upper-level disturbance that will drift over the area Thursday and Friday, bringing a few showers and a major cool down as well.
Veterans Day will likely start off dry, with mostly cloudy skies. Showers will be possible into the afternoon and evening Thursday. Anticipate milder temperatures, with highs in the upper 60s and low 70s.
Showers will likely linger into Thursday night and Friday. The last day of the work week will start mild, with 40s and 50s. However, temperatures will only warm into the 60s, with plenty of clouds and a few showers for Friday.
Friday night will feature the possibility of spotty showers, with lows dropping into the 30s and 40s.
The weekend looks mainly dry; however, there may be enough moisture available for a few more showers and perhaps some flakes flying around along the higher elevations.
Saturday and Sunday look cold as well, with highs only climbing into the 40s and overnight lows falling into the 30s.
This colder and mainly dry pattern will linger into early next week.
