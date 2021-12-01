The typical fall rollercoaster ride has continued throughout much of this week, with highs starting this week off in the 40s and a steady climb into the 60s for late week.
Thursday looks rather warm, with temperatures starting the day off in the 40s and likely climbing into the 60s for some into the afternoon. We should be mainly dry as well for Thursday, with only a slim chance of rain. We carry a few clouds into Thursday night, with lows dropping into the 40s.
Milder conditions look to stick around for Friday, with highs in the 50s for most and flirting with the 60s for some. Another day with a mix of sun and clouds, with only slim rain chances. Overnight lows Friday will fall into the 30s and 40s, with mainly dry conditions continuing.
The weekend looks mainly dry and seasonable, with highs in the 50s and overnight lows in the 30s. The best chance for rain looks to be on Sunday, but even then, most of the area should remain dry. Just have the rain gear handy just in case.
Overall, the long-term pattern looks dry and mild, with high temperatures above normal and slim precipitation chances sticking around.
