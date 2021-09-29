After a quick warm up to start the work week, high temperatures will be closer to normal to close out the work week and into the weekend.
Thursday will bring plenty of sunshine and dry conditions, with high temperatures climbing into the mid-upper 70s. We will stay mostly clear Thursday night, with low temperatures falling into the 50s.
Anticipate mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies for Friday, with only a slight chance of a rain shower. Temperatures will climb into the 70s, feeling comfortable into the afternoon. Low temperatures will fall into the 50s Friday night, with mostly clear skies.
The weekend looks mainly dry, with only an isolated shower possible for both Saturday and Sunday. We will experience a mix of sun and clouds throughout the weekend, with high temperatures in the 70s and overnight lows in the 50s.
This fall pattern should continue into early next week. With highs staying in the 70s and overnight lows in the 50s.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.