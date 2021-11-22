It is hard to believe that Thanksgiving is already here, and we will celebrate the holiday this year with nice weather for the most part.
Thanksgiving will be warm and most of the day we will experience dry conditions. However, late in the day a cold front will cross the region, with plenty of moisture with it. Anticipate showers to work into the area from west to east during the afternoon and evening hours for the Thanksgiving holiday. Most of the rain should hold off until the evening hours, which means most outdoor Thanksgiving fun should be enjoyable outdoors.
High temperatures for Thanksgiving will be in the 50s, with possibly some areas trying to touch the 60-degree mark. Although we will be dry, clouds will block the sun for most of the day.
Thanksgiving night and into Black Friday we will see a real transition in our weather pattern. Expect rain and mountain snow showers into Thursday night, with a few leftover mountain snow showers for Friday morning. Black Friday looks cold and windy, with highs in the 30s for most. Be sure to bundle up for any outdoor shopping or high school football. Luckily, we should be dry for the most part, apart from the early morning mountain snow showers.
The weekend also looks cold, with highs in the 30s, possibly a few 40s for Saturday and Sunday. We should be mainly dry for both days; however, we will not rule out a stray shower. Overnight lows will be in the 20s Saturday and Sunday night.
This colder pattern looks to linger into early next week.
