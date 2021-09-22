Other than a few lingering morning showers Thursday, we will dry things out nicely for late week. HOWEVER! We will also be cooling down quite a bit.
High temperatures Thursday could struggle to get out of the 50s for some, with most spots only climbing into the low-mid 60s.
Strong northwesterly flow and mostly clear skies will allow for low temperatures to fall into the 40s Thursday night, with valleys likely falling into the 30s. Especially sheltered valleys along the higher terrain.
Friday will be a little warmer, but still noticeably cooler than average. As high temperatures will only climb into the upper 60s and low 70s for Friday. Mostly clear skies will allow temperatures to fall in the 40s again Friday night, with some of the valleys falling into the 30s once again.
Next weekend looks relatively dry, with maybe a shower or two for Saturday. Highs will be in the low-mid 70s Saturday and Sunday. However, models have been trending up with high temperatures for next weekend.
Temperatures will be a little closer to average into early next week, with highs creeping back into the mid and upper 70s. Weather pattern looks to remain quiet into early next week as well.
