A strong upper-level ridge continues to preside over the region, allowing for hot and humid conditions to continue. Thursday and Friday will feature a mix of sun and clouds, with temperatures in the 90s for most. Into the afternoon and evening, expect isolated to scattered showers and storms. Not everyone will see rainfall, but some will see a cooling shower. Showers and storms should diminish after sunset on both Thursday and Friday, with partly cloudy skies overnight. Low temperatures will drop into the upper 60s and low 70s.
Saturday will be mainly dry, with isolated showers and thunderstorms possible into the afternoon and evening. We will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy to begin the weekend, with highs in the 90s. Anticipate a few clouds Saturday night, with low temperatures falling into the upper 60s and low 70s.
Sunday looks to be a repeat of Saturday, with a mix of sun and clouds. Expect isolated to scattered showers and storms into the afternoon and evening. Highs will be near 90 degrees. Overnight lows will be near 70 degrees, under partly cloudy skies.
Into next week, the heat should let up a little bit, with a few shower and thunderstorm chances lingering around.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.