After a nice and refreshing warm up, a strong cold front will allow for colder air to filter back into the region as we close out the work week.
Thursday will feature more clouds than sun, with a few showers possible as well. Temperatures will start in the 50s and 60s, with temperatures taking a dip into the afternoon and evening as the front crosses the area. Overnight lows will fall into the 20s and 30s, with possibly a few spotty rain and snow showers lingering.
Friday looks mainly dry, with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. We will end the work week off on a cold note, with highs only climbing into the 40s for Friday afternoon. A bitter cold Friday night is ahead, too, with lows falling into the 20s for most.
The weekend will be cool and mainly dry, with a shower possible for Sunday. Highs will be in the 40s and 50s for Saturday and Sunday, with a mix of sun and clouds on both days.
Early next week looks cooler than average, with highs in the 40s and overnight lows dipping down into the 20s.
