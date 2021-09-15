Expect a mix of sun and clouds as we close out the work week for both Thursday and Friday. With scattered showers and thunderstorm possible each afternoon and evening, as an upper-level disturbance remains over the region. High temperatures will be in the mid and upper 80s Thursday and Friday, with overnight lows falling into the mid 60s.
The weekend looks hot and humid, with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. The heat and humidity will allow for a rise in instability, kicking off thunderstorms into both Saturday and Sunday afternoon. Highs will be in the 80s, with overnight lows in the mid 60s this weekend.
By early next week, it looks like the heat and humidity will stick with us. Just a reminder that the fall season does not begin until Wednesday.
