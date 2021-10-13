After an unseasonably warm week across the region, anticipate a major cool down into the weekend, as a strong cold front will cross the area on Saturday.
We will continue this warm pattern for Thursday and Friday.
Thursday will feature a mix of sun and clouds, with highs in the low-mid 80s. We will be mainly dry Thursday, with only a spotty shower possible into the afternoon. Expect a few clouds Thursday night, with lows falling into the low-mid 60s.
Anticipate more clouds than sun for Friday, with highs rising into the low-mid 80s for the afternoon and evening. A cold front will arrive to the area late Friday and into Saturday, providing a chance for rain across the area.
The first half of the weekend looks cloudy and gloomy, with a few showers. Highs will only climb into the 60s and 70s for Saturday. The cold front will exit our region Saturday night, clearing things out nicely for Sunday. Low temperatures Saturday night will fall into the 40s and 50s.
Sunday looks mainly dry, with a possibility of lingering showers in the morning. Temperatures will rise into the 60s and 70s for the afternoon.
Cooler temperatures and drier conditions look to continue into early next week.
