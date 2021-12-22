After what has been a seasonable week with winter-like temperatures, warmer-than-average temperatures will return as we head into Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.
Anticipate a mix of sun and clouds for Thursday, with dry conditions continuing. Temperatures will be in the upper 40s, with a few lower 50s possible. This is still relatively seasonable for this time of year. Overnight lows will fall into the 30s.
The warmup will begin on Christmas Eve, with high temperatures likely to rise into the upper 50s and possibly even the 60s for some. We will be mainly dry the day before Christmas, with a few stray showers possible. Temperatures will not fall much Christmas Eve night, with lows only falling into the 40s.
Expect warmer-than-average temperatures to continue into Christmas Day. Although we will be warm, we are tracking an area of low pressure that could possibly bring a few showers to the area. Overnight lows Christmas night will fall into the 30s and 40s, with most spots drying out.
The second half of the weekend looks colder, with highs in the 40s and 50s for Sunday. We should be drier as well.
Slightly warmer pattern into early next week, with a chance of showers possible.
