We are tracking an area of low pressure that will bring clouds and a few showers late Thursday. These showers and perhaps thunderstorm will linger into Friday and even for trick-or-treating on Saturday.
Thursday should start out dry, with clouds increasing and showers moving into the area during the evening hours from the west. Highs will top off into the mid to upper 60s Thursday, falling into the mild 50s overnight, with showers ramping up.
Anticipate a nasty day for Friday, with widespread showers and possibly a rumble of thunder. Temperatures will hover around the 60-degree mark.
Showers will likely continue into the overnight hours Friday, with gloomy conditions expected for Saturday.
Saturday’s forecast will feature plenty of clouds and drizzle throughout the day. Highs will be cool, with temperatures only getting into the 50s.
Sunday and Monday look much drier and the sun looks to return. Highs will be the low to mid 60s both days.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.